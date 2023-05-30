Fendi’s iconic headquarters in Rome is now home to the Arnaldo Pomodoro exhibition, marking the start of the luxury fashion House’s multifaceted partnership with Italian sculptor Fondazione Arnaldo Pomodoro. The unprecedented exhibition is located at the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, titled “Arnaldo Pomodoro. II Grande Teatro delle Civiltà,” translating to the theater of civilization, ultimately inviting guests to indulge in the art.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Designed for both the indoor and outdoor spaces of the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana (Fendi’s Roman HQ), the exhibition spans over seventy years of the artist’s experimentation between the late 1950s and 2021. Showcasing an amalgamation of his works, the exhibition will also include a series of archival materials, from photographs and documents to sketches and drawings that have yet to be seen — evoking the spirit of the artist’s studio and intimate archive.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Perhaps the exhibition’s focal point is the reinterpretation by Arnaldo Pomodoro of the iconic Peekaboo bag, created by Silvia Venturini Fendi in 2008. A handbag that continues to transcend beyond time and trends, the Peekaboo has seen many recreations. This particular project falls under the global Canvas Peekaboo project, which started in 2014 and tapped artists, designers, and iconic personalities to reimagine the Peekaboo bag through their own perspectives. With his design, Pomodoro wanted to place the function of the use of the “object-bag” in the discussion, transforming it into something mysterious and visionary, perhaps a medieval shield, perhaps a mythological animal covered in sharp spines, or even an exotic flower with long pistils — ultimately showcasing his unparalleled craftsmanship with materials.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

The partnership is a natural evolution of the relationship established between the Foundation and the Maison in 2013 when Fendi found its Milanese headquarters in the space at Via Solari 35, the Foundation’s former exhibition venue — and it’s a must-see if you happen to. be traveling through Rome this holiday season.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

The exhibition is now open to the public until October 1st, 2023, within the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, the Maison’s Rome headquarters.