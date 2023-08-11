Miami, the vibrant city known for its stunning beaches and lively atmosphere, is also a haven for food enthusiasts seeking unparalleled culinary experiences. In 2023, the city’s dining scene continues to impress with an array of Michelin-starred restaurants that showcase the pinnacle of gastronomic excellence. From exquisite flavors to impeccable service, these establishments have garnered recognition from the prestigious Michelin Guide – and while the entire list of Michelin-starred restaurants is nothing short of impressive, we’ve narrowed it down to the top five we’re deeming the best, from bespoke omakase experiences to vegetable-forward dishes and seaside dining.

COTE

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cote

Cote, the renowned Korean Steakhouse™, conceptualized by proprietor Simon Kim, made its debut in Miami’s Design District in February 2021. Mirroring its flagship NYC location, this 5,892-square-foot eatery seamlessly blends the vibrancy of Korean barbecue with the elegance of an American steakhouse. The result is a captivating dining ambiance that marries fine dining with top-notch ingredients and service, accompanied by an impressive beverage program.

Under the guidance of Executive Chef David Shim, Cote features an array of culinary delights, including 45-day USDA prime dry-aged beef, healthful side dishes, the Butcher’s Feast® showcasing four prime cuts with Korean accompaniments, and the upscale Steak Omakase™ experience. The stylish dining room, accommodating over 100 guests, facilitates interactive experiences through smokeless tabletop grills and boasts a dry-aging room and private dining spaces.

Cote’s meticulously curated wine list, overseen by Beverage Director Victoria James, comprises 1200+ labels and has earned accolades such as a Michelin Guide Sommelier of the Year Award in 2022 and a James Beard Foundation “Outstanding Wine Program” nomination. The Cote brand proudly holds Michelin stars in multiple cities, solidifying its esteemed reputation.

THE DEN AT SUSHI AZABU

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Den

The Den, a prestigious Michelin-starred establishment, unveils its exquisite hidden sushi concept within the confines of Azabu Miami Beach. Led by Tokyo-trained culinary artisans, this exclusive enclave promises an unforgettable omakase journey that is both authentic and immersive. Infused with the spirit of omotenashi, a quintessential Japanese hospitality, The Den at Azabu Miami Beach redefines the local culinary landscape by offering genuine Japanese cuisine and transporting patrons to a realm of culinary excellence. Nestled within The Stanton Hotel in the highly sought-after South of Fifth neighborhood, The Den stands as a testament to precision and artistry in the world of gastronomy.

ELCIELO MIAMI

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Elcielo Miami

Established in 2015, Elcielo Miami beckons diners to indulge in a modern culinary adventure within the vibrant Brickell district of downtown Miami, nestled by the riverbanks in the financial hub of the city. Renowned chef Juan Manuel Barrientos, with an imaginative and innovative flair, fuses Colombian heritage with cutting-edge cooking techniques and neuroscience to captivate patrons’ palates. Drawing inspiration from Latin American cuisines and sourcing organic ingredients from Florida’s local farms, Elcielo Miami presents its distinctive tasting menu, The Experience, amidst luxurious interiors adorned with lush greenery, leather, and wood. VIP lounges cater to intimate private gatherings, offering over 22 exquisite moments within the dining journey. Enchanting encounters like Chocola-therapy, a multi-sensory chocolate experience, and signature dishes like The Tree of Life, featuring Yucca bread displayed on a bonsai tree, captivate diners’ senses. The Waterfront Terrace, adorned with palm trees and river vistas, provides an idyllic backdrop for a la carte dining, cocktails, and celebratory events, accompanied by lively music and the gentle breeze.

LE JARDINIER

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Le Jardinier

Transporting guests to a culinary oasis, Le Jardinier, translating to “gardener” in French, unfurls its gastronomic charm in the heart of the Miami Design District. Crafted under the Michelin-starred mastery of Chef Alain Verzeroli, the restaurant embodies the essence of a contemporary greenhouse. Chef Verzeroli’s artistry lies in crafting a menu that places the spotlight on the finest vegetables, seasonal elements, and fragrant herbs, harmonizing perfectly with the luminous and contemporary interiors envisioned by renowned Architect Pierre-Yves Rochon. A delicate fusion of sophistication and accessibility defines both the cuisine and ambiance, yielding a complete and harmonious hospitality encounter that envelops each diner in an unforgettable experience.

THE SURF CLUB RESTAURANT

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Surf Club Restaurant

​​Nestled within the iconic premises of The Surf Club, Chef Thomas Keller’s eponymous restaurant marks his debut in the vibrant culinary landscape of Florida. Paying homage to the elegance and vivacity of the ’50s and ’60s era, The Surf Club Restaurant boasts a spirited ambiance reminiscent of the era’s hotspot culture. The à la carte menu orchestrates a modern interpretation of classic Continental cuisine, a fusion of timeless European techniques with contemporary flair. As a nod to the property’s storied past, the restaurant infuses its offerings with a touch of nostalgia, presenting dishes meticulously crafted from the freshest ingredients in a style that echoes the property’s historic charm. The extensive wine selection features a harmonious blend of old-world and new-world wines, while the signature cocktails draw inspiration from the original Surf Club, bridging the past and the present in a toast to timeless indulgence. From classic bar snacks that tantalize the palate to an overall ambiance that marries nostalgia with modernity, The Surf Club Restaurant is an invitation to embark on a culinary journey that captures the essence of bygone eras with contemporary flair.