Photo Credit: Nobu Ryokan

If diamonds really are a girls’ best friend, then prove on Saturday — a.k.a. World Diamond Day — with the ultimate indulgence: a custom ‘Diamond Menu’ at Nobu Ryokan Malibu.

This haute LA hotel has partnered with renowned Beverly Hills-based jeweler, Martin Katz, to create a bespoke, upscale experience for guests, inclusive of a signature cocktail; a gourmet breakfast; an exquisite jewelry immersion; and an optional diamond facial.

The most important is the diamonds, obviously (but when paired with breakfast and a cocktail, who can hate?). With this high-end offering, guests will embark on a journey through luxury and sophistication with exclusive access to Katz’s signature jewelry designs — hence, the ‘Diamond Menu’ — a collection of diamonds and one-of-a-kind jewels that speak to the lifestyle and locality of Nobu Ryokan Malibu.

The Diamond Facial, available upon request, is just the icing on the gemstone-laden cake.

Photo Credit: Martin Katz

Nobu Ryokan is located at 22752 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265