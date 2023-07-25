Sam Howell
The Wallace Hotel: A Haven On The Upper West Side

Travel

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Wallace

Introducing the Wallace Hotel, a haven of hospitality in New York City only steps away from all of the best things the city has to offer. 

Junior Queen Suite

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Wallace

Nestled in the Upper West Side, The Wallace houses 124 carefully curated guest rooms and suites. From Central Park to an abundance of dining options, the hotel’s location is ideal for visitors looking to make the most of their trip to NYC. The Wallace’s spacious accommodations offer European-style bathrooms, state-of-the-art technology, pillow-top beds, and hand-selected furnishings making it easy to unwind during your stay. 

Deluxe King

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Wallace

Aside from the lovely rooms, the hotel offers plenty of amenities to keep you feeling right at home. All guests can enjoy complimentary access to the fully equipped, 24-hour fitness center with cardio equipment, free weights, and 2 Peloton bikes.

Junior King Suite

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Wallace

Only a few minutes from Central Park guarantees easy access to the park’s hidden gems including Belvedere Castle, The Shakespeare Garden, and more. Some of The Wallace’s top choices for brunch in the neighborhood include Cafe Luxembourg, Sarabeth’s, Nougatine by Jean Georges, and Maison Pickle. If you want to get moving and see some sights, the hotel also outlines some exciting places to visit in the neighborhood if you are a certified movie buff. Take a stroll and stop by the American Museum and Zabar’s which you might recognize from the movie You’ve Got Mail. 

One-Bedroom Queen Suite

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Wallace

During your stay visiting The Wallace Lounge, open Wednesday-Friday from 5 PM to 12 AM is a must. The delightful space offers classic cocktails prepared by mixologists along with a variety of small plates and a selection of caviar to enjoy. The lounge offers a unique cocktail experience with a menu featuring drinks like The Wallace Martini and UWS Sparks made with Saint Germain, yellow grapefruit, bitters, and champagne.

Superior Queen

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Wallace

Deluxe One-Bedroom Queen Suite

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Wallace

Superior Double Queen

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Wallace

One-Bedroom Queen Suite

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Wallace

