Introducing the Wallace Hotel, a haven of hospitality in New York City only steps away from all of the best things the city has to offer.

Nestled in the Upper West Side, The Wallace houses 124 carefully curated guest rooms and suites. From Central Park to an abundance of dining options, the hotel’s location is ideal for visitors looking to make the most of their trip to NYC. The Wallace’s spacious accommodations offer European-style bathrooms, state-of-the-art technology, pillow-top beds, and hand-selected furnishings making it easy to unwind during your stay.

Aside from the lovely rooms, the hotel offers plenty of amenities to keep you feeling right at home. All guests can enjoy complimentary access to the fully equipped, 24-hour fitness center with cardio equipment, free weights, and 2 Peloton bikes.

Only a few minutes from Central Park guarantees easy access to the park’s hidden gems including Belvedere Castle, The Shakespeare Garden, and more. Some of The Wallace’s top choices for brunch in the neighborhood include Cafe Luxembourg, Sarabeth’s, Nougatine by Jean Georges, and Maison Pickle. If you want to get moving and see some sights, the hotel also outlines some exciting places to visit in the neighborhood if you are a certified movie buff. Take a stroll and stop by the American Museum and Zabar’s which you might recognize from the movie You’ve Got Mail.

During your stay visiting The Wallace Lounge, open Wednesday-Friday from 5 PM to 12 AM is a must. The delightful space offers classic cocktails prepared by mixologists along with a variety of small plates and a selection of caviar to enjoy. The lounge offers a unique cocktail experience with a menu featuring drinks like The Wallace Martini and UWS Sparks made with Saint Germain, yellow grapefruit, bitters, and champagne.

