Melanie Avalon: The Woman Creating A Health & Wellness Empire, One Project at a Time

Melanie Avalon has arguably revolutionized the fields of biohacking and intermittent fasting. As a successful entrepreneur, podcaster, author, actress, and influencer, Avalon has made a name for herself as a leading expert in the health and wellness space, sharing her knowledge and experiences with a highly-engaged audience through her podcasts and social media platforms.

“The Melanie Avalon Biohacking Podcast” provides a deep dive into the world of biohacking: the practice of using science, technology, supplements, and personal “hacks,” to optimize one’s physical and mental performance. Avalon stumbled into biohacking long before the term crystallized in the popular sphere. In her podcasts, she interviews the world’s top experts to explore the myriad of biohacking techniques involving diet, nutrition, exercise, sleep, and stress management, which can optimize one’s health and well-being. Her guests create an impressive resume of the health and wellness industry’s hottest names, including Wim Hof, Dave Asprey, Robb Wolf, David Sinclair, and many more.

Avalon also hosts “The Intermittent Fasting Podcast,” which has skyrocketed in popularity to net millions of downloads from thousands of devoted listeners. In the show, Avalon discusses the benefits of intermittent fasting, also known as time-restricted eating, with co-host Cynthia Thurlow. Avalon’s journey with intermittent fasting started over a decade ago when she found it effectively ended her years of yo-yo dieting and the misery of calorie restriction and replaced it instead with an overwhelming amount of health benefits, including increased energy and stamina, clearer skin, improved metabolic health, and activation of cellular longevity pathways and processes, such as AMPK and autophagy. On her podcasts, Melanie answers fasting-related listener questions, provides her personal experience, and discusses the latest research on fasting’s effects on the body.

A blossoming entrepreneur, Avalon launched the top 10 Apple app, “Food Sense Guide,” to aid those struggling with reactions to the many potentially problematic compounds in food. Her latest venture is AvalonX: a supplement line she created in collaboration with MD Logic Health. Avalon believes certain supplements can be incredibly beneficial when used properly, yet she struggled to find ones that met her exceedingly high standards. AvalonX takes a science-first approach to product development and prides itself on transparency, purity, potency, and trust, which is notoriously lacking in the supplement industry. Melanie’s first supplement, Serrapeptase 125, launched in November of 2021 and sold out overnight: a clear indication that Melanie’s instinct to fill a void in an established industry, was literally right on the money. She has since launched Magnesium 8, and Berberine 500, to an equally astonishing level of success, with many other products – including a magnesium threonate – in the pipeline.

Avalon’s engaging and informative approach to intermittent fasting and biohacking makes her podcasts a must-listen for anyone looking to improve their mental and physical health and overall well-being. With the addition of AvalonX, Avalon is quickly becoming a significant player in the health and wellness arena.

To learn more about Melanie Avalon, listen to her podcasts: “The Melanie Avalon Biohacking Podcast,” and “The Intermittent Fasting Podcast” with Cynthia Thurlow. Connect with her on her website, Instagram and Facebook.

