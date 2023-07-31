Experiencing the true rose lifestyle of the French Riviera is being made possible this summer without the use of your passports. Château d’Esclans, a magical winery situated in the heart of Provence, has teamed up with Chef Daniel Boulud for their second summer of “Boulud Sur Mer,” which promises to transport guests to the South of France while dining at Boulud’s restaurants.

From now until September 3rd, guests can expect to experience the luxury of the Riviera at various locations in the U.S., including New York City, Palm Beach, and Miami. “Like so many people, I would love to be able to spend my summer on the French Riviera,” says Chef Boulud. “Boulud Sur Mer is a wonderful opportunity for me to bring a little piece of that Rivera lifestyle to my restaurants in New York City, Floria, and around the world. It is a pleasure to once again partner with Château d’Esclans to bring the exceptional cuisine and wine of the South of France to our guests worldwide.”

At each location, guests can enjoy a meticulously composed meal paired with a refreshing glass of rosé in an atmosphere that pays homage to the region from which Chef Boulud hails and where the award-winning wines from the Château d’Esclans are produced. Chef Daniel has curated a special Provencal style menu to pair perfectly with the wines, which will be featured both by the glass and by the bottle on the specially curated menu. Each dish will be composed of traditional ingredients from the region, and guests will have the chance to experience the flavors, sights, and smells of the Cote d’Azur.

“We are honored to continue our partnership for another season with Chef Daniel Boulud and his culinary team for Boulud Sur Mer,” says Sacha Lichine, Founder and President of Château d’Esclans. “We’re thrilled to continue to bring the rosé lifestyle to these prestigious establishments so that all can experience the true essence of the South of France.”

The following locations will feature Boulud’s Provencal menu paired with exceptional rosés from the Château d’Esclans wine portfolio, creating a true culinary and rosé journey.