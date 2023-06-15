Haute Media Group and Villa Azur hosted leaders from the Beauty, Residence, Design and Lawyer Networks for a memorable night in Miami Beach.

By popular demand, the Haute Leaders Dinner series returned for an evening at Villa Azur’s courtyard with award-winning pizza chef Jeremy Viale.

Guests escaped the Miami summer heat inside Villa Azur’s bar for a refreshing cocktail hour ahead of the evening’s dinner. Leaders from Haute Media Group’s several networks caught up and shared some laughs as the proceedings kicked off.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The courtyard welcomed guests from the bar as a gorgeous table arrangement set the scene for dinner and a show. Chef Viale is a two-time pizza world champion and he prepared a curated menu for all to enjoy. The renowned chef set three unique takes on the beloved pizza dish on display. The first offering, named “L’inspiration,” was a pizza with guacamole, sriracha salmon tartar, pomegranate, fresh citron, flowers and pickles. “La Black Gold” was the second pizza option. This dish had salmon gravlax, lemon dill cream, caviar, golden leaf and dill. “La Damiant,” the final pizza dish, included truffle cream, Comté cheese, fresh truffle carpaccio and small pepper sprout.

Guests were impressed with talented fire dancers who provided stunning performances throughout the evening.

The evening was yet another testament to the magic of the Haute Leaders Dinner series. Leaders spanning several industries enjoyed themselves and networked with each other in a unique setting with delicious food and better company.

