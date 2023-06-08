The era of glamorous nightclubs is back, and Loosie’s might just be Manhattan’s hottest to date. Located in the newly opened Moxy Hotel on the Lower East Side, Loosie’s has been frequented by the likes of A-listers like Robert Pattinson, Heidi Klum, Emily Ratjakowski, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid, Anya Taylor Joy, Maxwell Osborne, among others.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Channeling the coveted Studio 54 era, Loosie’s is quickly making a name for itself as the subterranean nightclub backed by nightlife curators Dylan Hales and Ronnie Flynn. Two of the leading voices when it comes to innovating Manhattan’s downtown nightlight, especially in the Lower East Side, the duo have brought their expertise from their other co-owned ventures, including The Flower Shop and Little Ways, to this hotspot and have made it the ‘it’ spot for a weekend’s night out in the city this summer — and beyond. We sat down with Hales and Flynn to discover the intricacies of creating a modern club, what’s on the horizon for the duo, and the moments that make it all worth it.

HAUTE LIVING: Can you walk us through your vision/inspiration for creating Loosie’s?

RONNIE FLYNN: In reality, we simply wanted to create a space where everyone from all walks of life can have unpretentious fun, meet someone new and dance the night away.

Photo Credit: Teddy Wolff

HL: What sets Loosie’s apart from every other NYC nightclub?

RF: Loosie’s has an insane sound system and open format music that definitely sets it apart, but I’d say the location is key, being on Bowery and Broome St. There hasn’t been a proper nightclub with a serious sound system in this neighborhood in a while.

DYLAN HALES: That’s really it. Not saying there aren’t several amazing venues down this way, but this is a proper old-school nightclub.

HL: What are some of the upcoming events for Loosie’s?

RF: We have a lot of fun events in the pipeline, like the Tame Impala boys are DJing in a few weeks and a few other things planned you’ll have to keep an eye and an ear out for.

HL: How do you feel the New York nightlife scene has shifted over the last several years? And where do you hope to see it go?

RF: The social media age has certainly changed the nightlife landscape, leaving a lack of mystery. We are hopeful that people leave their phones in their pockets and just experience venues, parties, and all the interesting & diverse people from NYC in one room together.

HL: What has been one of the most memorable moments working together?

DH: I think actually opening the doors to The Flower Shop together after so many years of hustling and dreaming was a huge milestone for both of us.

Photo Credit: Teddy Wolff

HL: You have amassed some pretty impressive celebrity clientele; who has been your favorite so far, and who would you love to see in one of your clubs which you haven’t seen yet?

RF: We have had the fortune to meet and host so many amazing people over the years, but I think having Quentin Tarantino was a moment for me. As for who I want to see? My mum is visiting in July; she’s never been to Loosie’s or Silver Lining. I can’t wait to see her on the dance floor.

DH: That was a good one with Tarantino, but I’d have to say a close second is a pretty funny night where David Beckham, Michael Fasbender & Clive Owen were battling in back-to-back games of pool against a local girlfriend of ours at The Flower Shop — she held the table for hours!

HL: Any new upcoming projects you can disclose?

RF: We are opening ‘The Flower Shop Rooftop’ summer pop-up in Tribeca.