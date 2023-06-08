Photo Credit: Ellen Von Unwerth

The Dioriviera capsule is a summer dream. Each year, Maria Grazia Chiuri reinvents the seasonal capsule through a new lens while also maintaining the collection’s signature pieces, like the toile de Jouy and Dior Book Tote. For this year, Chiuri embodies the town of Provence, la dolce vita dear to Monsieur Dior, through the palette of pale shades, ranging from pink to grey and cream to blue, inspired by the delicacy of porcelain.

Photo Credit: PAUL VU FOR PARFUMS CHRISTIAN

To celebrate the new Dioriviera capsule, the collection will be seen throughout ephemeral worldwide destinations this summer, including the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel. In proper Dioriviera fashion, expect a complete takeover, from the interior decor adorned with Dior deckchairs, umbrellas, a surfboard, table tennis rackets, and a set of boules to the emblematic toile de Jouy drawings come alive as life-size works — all completely the Dior summer’s dream.

Photo Credit: PAUL VU FOR PARFUMS CHRISTIAN Photo Credit: PAUL VU FOR PARFUMS CHRISTIAN

The pop-up will also be home to the exclusive Le Jardin Des Rêves Dior Spa Cabana, creating a brand-new skincare space offering bespoke spa treatments for optimal serenity and relaxation.

Photo Credit: PAUL VU FOR PARFUMS CHRISTIAN Photo Credit: PAUL VU FOR PARFUMS CHRISTIAN

The Dioriviera pop-up will remain open through Labor Day at Beverly Hills Hotel located at 9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.