There’s the party and then there’s the afterparty, and when Richie Akiva is involved, you know that afterparty is going to be good. And when Akiva ‘s bash is co-hosted by Johnny Depp (he of the recent Cannes Film Festival 15-minute standing ovation), well, that’s a night of legend.

Such was the case on Thursday night at “The After” Amfar annual afterparty on the French Riviera.

Attendees at the annual post amfAR 2023 bash hosted by Richie Akiva, Mo Al-Turki, Vlad Roitfeld and Sina, along with Johnny Depp, included Halsey, Teyana Taylor, Alex Pettyfer, Peggy Gou, amfAR host Queen Latifah, Robin Thicke, April Love Geary, James Marsden, Maye Musk, Halsey, Winnie Harlow, Orlando Bloom, Tobey Maguire, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adam Lambert, Ellen Von Unwerth, Sara Sampaio, Alton Mason, Leila Depina, Starino, Lucien Laviscount, Matheus Mazzafera, Badius, Dixie D’Amelio, Cindy Bruna, Cindy Mello, Georgia Fowler, Cindy Kimberly, Edward Enninful, Will Makras, Mary Least, Frida Aasan and Tommy Chiabra, Lena Mahfouf, Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr, Kevin Macintosh Jr, Lorenzo Antonucci, Foodgod, Ikram Abdi, Marsha Molinari, Fanny Bourdette, Donan, Daniella Melchior, James Ireland, Mahlagha Jaberi, Rose Bertram, Ivy Getty, Adelina Novak, Pritika Swarup, Izzy Metz, Lydia Bielen, Nabilla Vergara, Jeremy O. Harris, Zana Sibobosi, Ty Gaskins, Jordan Barrett, and many more including both Rampa and &Me of Keinemusik.

Akiva has been hosting this party for almost a decade now, a name known on a global scale for throwing the most epic of events. Following Cannes Film Festival events which took place throughout the week — inclusive of The Weeknd celebrating The Idol on Vava yacht with a performance by Travis Scott, and a takeover at Cannes exclusive hotspot Luigi late night following the Killers of The Flower Moon premiere — Akiva hosted his annual amfAR party at the lavish grounds and sprawling estate Domaine La Dilecta.

Performances by Chase B, Keinemusik (Rampa and &Me), and DJ sets by Zack Bia and DJ Cruz had guests dancing until 7am at the historic, famed Domaine La Dilecta in Antibes, moments from Hotel Du Cap following the exclusive Cannes amfAR gala.

Guests at The After were greeted by Telmont champagne upon arrival and all evening long. Armand de Brignac also flowed on select VIP tables throughout the night as did Volcan tequila. Full bars also greeted guests at every turn on each level of the historic villa grounds. An all night brick oven gourmet pizza station kept the 350 guests fed at the exclusive bash, even as they left at 7am during daylight after the closing DJ set by Keinemusik together with DJ Cruz.

H.Wood and Revolve as well as the Red Sea Film Festival foundation were also partners in the evening’s festivities.

