In the summer of 2021, Gucci found its permanent home in East Hampton after several years of ephemeral spaces throughout the Hamptons, like Montauk’s Melet Mercantile and East Hampton’s Moby’s Market. Since its opening, the two-floor boutique spanning over 2,000 square feet with its iconic Acqua-colored moiré walls has become a Newtown Lane staple.

A boutique that fuses the Gucci House codes with the spirit of Italian summers while also complementing the East Hampton atmosphere, the East Hampton outpost features a dynamic collection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, luggage, small leather goods, jewelry, watches, eyewear, childrenswear, Gucci Beauty, and Gucci Décor.

However, perhaps the most noteworthy aspect of the Gucci East Hampton boutique is its exclusive, Hamptons-approved curation. This summer, Gucci is introducing several special Hamptons exclusives, including summer handbags featuring an Americana color palette with ‘Hamptons’ embroidered onto the front, women’s bathing suits, and men’s classic Horsebit loafers in bespoke colorways.

Further capturing the joie de vivre of the season in the Hamptons, the boutique will be home to the Summer Stories collection, which is the epitome of a summer holiday collection with its relaxed summer fabrics like cotton and linen and poolside styles, including swimsuits and bikinis — and of course, the handbags.

Expect many of Gucci’s signature bag styles fabricated in natural raffias in a vibrant color palette with sophisticated trims and detailing — becoming summer’s most versatile styles that seamlessly take you from the beach to an evening soiree.

If you happen to be on Newtown Lane this summer, we’re deeming the Gucci East Hampton boutique a must-visit. The boutique is located at 17 Newtown Ln, East Hampton, NY 11937.