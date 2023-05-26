Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

Just ahead of the Hamptons’ season, Prada has re-opened its East Hampton boutique introducing a new coastal design. Located on the corner of Newton Lane, Prada is one of the most prominent designer shops in town and has revamped their space with a fresh new sea-inspired palette, giving the ultimate nod to the iconic design throughout the Hamptons. The building facade is elegant and complements its surroundings, while the interior unveils a sprawling 1600-square-foot space.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

The atmosphere’s focal point is undeniably the ivory-and-vivid blue striped carpet and walls with the same motif that immediately catches one’s attention upon entering. A neon sign illuminates the surfaces, providing a new interpretation of the iconic triangle logo, while larch wood wall étagères and tables exhibit and highlight the latest pieces from the House.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

The store is set to be home to the men’s and women’s collections of ready-to-wear, leather goods, footwear, and accessories will also present a special collection and exclusive product, inspiring the energy and ambiance of summer.

Visit Prada’s Hampton boutique at 2 Newton Lane, East Hampton NY 11937.