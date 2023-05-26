Diamond Daze: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection
Fashion
Diamond Daze: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection
Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe
Cover Story
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, “Unstable”

Prada Debuts A Chic New Coastal Look For The Summer At Their East Hampton Boutique

Fashion, Haute Shopping, News

Prada Debuts A Chic New Coastal Look For The Summer At Their East Hampton BoutiquePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Prada

Just ahead of the Hamptons’ season, Prada has re-opened its East Hampton boutique introducing a new coastal design. Located on the corner of Newton Lane, Prada is one of the most prominent designer shops in town and has revamped their space with a fresh new sea-inspired palette, giving the ultimate nod to the iconic design throughout the Hamptons. The building facade is elegant and complements its surroundings, while the interior unveils a sprawling 1600-square-foot space. 

Prada Debuts A Chic New Coastal Look For The Summer At Their East Hampton BoutiquePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Prada

The atmosphere’s focal point is undeniably the ivory-and-vivid blue striped carpet and walls with the same motif that immediately catches one’s attention upon entering.  A neon sign illuminates the surfaces, providing a new interpretation of the iconic triangle logo, while larch wood wall étagères and tables exhibit and highlight the latest pieces from the House.

Prada Debuts A Chic New Coastal Look For The Summer At Their East Hampton BoutiquePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Prada

The store is set to be home to the men’s and women’s collections of ready-to-wear, leather goods, footwear, and accessories will also present a special collection and exclusive product, inspiring the energy and ambiance of summer. 

Visit Prada’s Hampton boutique at 2 Newton Lane, East Hampton NY 11937.

PREVIOUS POST
amfAR afterparty 2023
Haute Scene
May 26, 2023
Inside “The After” — The Official AmfAR Afterparty, Co-Hosted By Johnny Depp
By Laura Schreffler
The Spirit Of Summer: The Gucci East Hampton Boutique Is Home To Exclusive Handbags, Poolside Styles & More
Fashion
May 25, 2023
Spirit Of Summer: The Gucci East Hampton Boutique Is Home To Exclusive Handbags, Poolside Styles & More
By Adrienne Faurote
Chanel Officially Reopens The Doors To Its Seasonal Ephemeral Boutique In The Heart Of East Hampton  
Fashion
May 25, 2023
Chanel Officially Reopens The Doors To Its Seasonal Ephemeral Boutique In The Heart Of East Hampton  
By Adrienne Faurote
Etro's Summer Collection Is A Tropical Dream Heading To Capri & Forte dei Marmi
Fashion
May 25, 2023
Etro’s Summer Collection Is A Tropical Dream Heading To Capri & Forte dei Marmi
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami