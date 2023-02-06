Pristine Heights: A Vision of the Future Takes Shape in Roatan

There’s newfound excitement on the peaceful Caribbean island of Roatan. In the past couple of years, it has taken a leap into the future with the development of Próspera, a special economic zone created to unleash economic growth. And the latest addition to this new era is Pristine Heights, a luxury condominium development representing an early opportunity to secure a coveted residence in this exciting new city.

Details of their high-end residential development were unveiled this week, which addresses the demand for upscale living options for the ambitious citizens of this growing community. These new residences will support a city that is quickly becoming a haven for builders, entrepreneurs, and freedom-focused individuals who share values of modern solutions and prosperous living.

Designed and crafted by Lane Pettigrew Architects, renowned for their high-end modern and aesthetically pleasing Caribbean designs, Pristine Heights is more than just a place to live – it’s a lifestyle. The development complements Próspera’s vision with clean, green, and modern luxury living. The condos are masterfully sited on the naturally elevated topography to maximize views, with 98% of the units having a sea view. Additionally, half of the residences will experience stunning views of both the sunrise and sunset. The building focuses on sustainability, with the use of eco-friendly materials, discreet use of solar panels, recycling and utilization of greywater, rooftop gardens, and self-sustaining green walls. These considerations fit well with a city focused on finding modern solutions to craft a beautiful life.

Prospering at Próspera

Próspera is a platform where a community of e-residents contributes to building new cities, attracting innovative solutions from thousands of builders. As a result of this ethos within the community, Roatan will be the first glimpse of a futuristic Caribbean city, complete with a genetic biotech clinic, a drone delivery service, and even a Bitcoin Academy. A Bitcoin Center is added to the mix, with cryptocurrency existing as a legal tender within the jurisdiction. eResidents can also use crypto for payments almost everywhere.

The spirit of economic empowerment of businesses is underlined by their low taxes and business-friendly regulatory framework. The result is an advantageous base from which 21st-century pioneers can launch and realize their ambitions.

The community of eResidents has been eagerly anticipating the arrival of residential developments, and supply needs to catch up with the demand. Próspera’s residents and eResidents grew by 86% in 2022, and new corporations in the jurisdiction grew by 38%. With exciting new programs being developed for eResidents in 2023, those numbers are expected to grow exponentially. The availability of housing options for the citizenry is a huge step forward in realizing the aspirations of this city, and Pristine Heights achieves that with an exclamation point.

All eyes on Pristine Heights

Pristine Heights is bringing high-end residential space, which perfectly complements this city’s ambitions. Builders of the jurisdiction’s next-generation industries can come home to luxurious Caribbean views and vibes. Upon entering the building, the 4-story modern waterfall in the atrium will immediately capture anyone’s attention. The waterfall is lit in shades of blue at night, symbolizing the beautiful tones of the seascape within a few steps away. The building also features a beautiful library, creating a communal great room atmosphere separate from living spaces. The city features an 18-hole Pete Dye golf course for outdoor activities, the only championship golf course in Roatan. To top it all, residents can enjoy a relaxing time at the private beach or have a snorkeling, diving, or boating adventure, which they can inquire about at the dive shop. Between the comforts of Pristine and the nearby offerings, residents have a wide range of activities and experiences making up this fantastic lifestyle.

The location of Pristine Heights is also a major selling point. The Roatan Barrier Reef is part of the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef, the second-largest coral reef system in the world. This can protect the island from the direct impacts of hurricanes. The reef acts as a natural barrier, reducing the strength of the waves and wind that reach the shore. The development is just 20 minutes from the island’s international airport, making it easy to get to and from Roatan and a direct flight from a number of airports in the United States. The convenient flight paths and an ideal beach setting make it the perfect location for a quick getaway or a longer-term Caribbean base of operations.

Adding Pristine Heights to Próspera’s evolving 21st-century frontier contributes to a vibrant vision of what it means to live, work, and play in this city of the future. Its clean, green, and modern design offer residents the ultimate tropical lifestyle. With the growing demand for high-end housing, this represents a rare opportunity for modern-day pioneers to secure their spot inside Próspera’s custom-made special economic zone. Residents will take in views of the sea, watch a city of the future being built outside, and enjoy a comfortable lifestyle amidst an oasis of innovation.

Written in partnership with Ascend