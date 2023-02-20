Charles Woodson
Haute Wine + Spirits
Charles Woodson Announced As Haute Wine Society’s Newest Ambassador During Super Bowl LVII
News
For The Love Of Luxury: The 2023 Haute Living Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Salvatore Ferragamo
Cover Story
Like A Fine Wine: How Il Borro CEO Salvatore Ferragamo Is Celebrating 30 Years Of Growth
Daniel Humm
Cover Story
Daniel Humm Reflects On Reinventing The Restaurant Industry As Eleven Madison Park Turns 25
Jayson Tatum
Cover Story
We’re Betting On Jayson Tatum — And So Should You

Keep Memory Alive’s Power Of Love Gala Returns To Las Vegas With John Mayer, Sammy Hagar & More

Haute Scene, News

Power of Love gala
Kevin Cronin, Paula Abdul, John Mayer, Sam Moore

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Las Vegas’ biggest charity event of the year made its grand return over the year, and what. night it was! Keep Memory Alive hosted a prestigious lineup of entertainers at its 26th annual Power of Love gala on Saturday, including Sammy Hagar, Paula Abdul, Alice Cooper, Kevin Cronin, Nikki Glaser, Chad Kroeger, John Mayer, Michael McDonald, Sam Moore, and Rick Springfield.

Power of Love gala
Power of Love gala 2023

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

The evening raised crucial funds for Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health to provide quality care, resources and many no-cost support and education services to patients and their caregivers.

Power of Love gala
Maria Shriver.

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Keep Memory Alive co-founders and vice chairs Camille and Larry Ruvo welcomed nearly 1,500 guests to the event, which was held at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Power of Love gala
Romero Britto

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

The Ruvos highlighted attendee Maria Shriver, founder of the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement (who also serves as a strategic advisor for Women’s Health and Alzheimer’s at Cleveland Clinic); and presented their Community Leadership Award to entrepreneur and philanthropist John Paul DeJoria, who wrote the first check that inspired Keep Memory Alive and the annual Power of Love gala. Camille Ruvo then surprised the audience by presenting a second Community Leadership Award to Eloise DeJoria for the depth of her philanthropic endeavors as well.

Power of Love gala
Sammy Hagar

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

The evening continued with a tribute to late (Oakland) Raiders quarterback David Humm, who passed away from complications of MS in 2018. Raiders owner Mark Davis made a $1 million donation on behalf of the Raiders Foundation to create the David Humm Endowed Chair for MS. The gift matched a donation from the Ruvo family to total $2 million to further MS research and care at the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. The touching moment moved Larry Ruvo to tears as he brought out David’s brother and daughter, Tom and Courtney Humm, respectively.

Power of Love gala
Alice Cooper performing

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Comedian Glaser kicked off the entertainment with a side splitting comedy set before introducing Hagar, who toasted the audience with a tequila shot, then sang “Mas Tequila.” The night culminated in the full cast performing a rousing rendition of “Takin’ It To The Streets.” Other performances included:

“How You Remind Me” by Kroeger
“No More Mr. Nice Guy” by Cooper
“Soul Man” duetted by Hagar and Moore
“Keep On Loving You,” by Cronin
“I’ve Done Everything For You” by Cronin, Springfield and Hagar
“Jessie’s Girl” by Springfield
“Last Train Home” and “Gravity” by Mayer
“Minute By Minute” by Mayer and McDonald

Power of Love gala
Chad Kroeger, John Mayer, Alice Cooper, Sammy Hagar

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Other notable guests included Romero Britto, Heather Thomson, Steven Lagos, and Shane Victorino.

Power of Love gala
John Mayer, Greg Phillinganes, Rick Springfield, Alice Cooper

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Chefs Wolfgang Puck and Tal Ronnen prepared the gourmet dinner, paired with wines from Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, followed by a dazzling dessert display from the MGM Grand pastry team.

Power of Love gala
Finale performance

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Guests bid on once-in-a-lifetime silent and live auction items including golfing with new Las Vegas resident Mark Wahlberg and tickets to Super Bowl LVIII, which will take place in Las Vegas next year.

Power of Love gala
John Paul DeJoria, Eloise DeJoria; Larry and Camille Ruvo Keep Memory Alive Co-founders and Vice Chairs; Maria Shriver; Anya Mihaljevic, Tom Mihaljevic, MD, Cleveland Clinic CEO and President and Morton L. Mandel CEO Chair

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
City Guide
February 20, 2023
Hermès Unveils Its First Store In Naples At The Luxury Waterside Shops
By Anna Block
Courtside Fashion: Haute Living Miami Ambassador Radmila Lolly Wears Designer Liselle Kiss To The Miami Heat Game
News
February 20, 2023
Courtside Fashion: Haute Living Miami Ambassador Radmila Lolly Wears Designer Liselle Kiss To The Miami Heat Game
By Adrienne Faurote
An Exclusive Look At What To Expect During The Sixth Annual Miami Concours In The Miami Design District This Weekend
Entrepreneur
February 17, 2023
An Exclusive Look At What To Expect During The Sixth Annual Miami Concours In The Miami Design District This Weekend
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute Handbags: The 10 Trendiest Designer Handbags This Season
Fashion
February 17, 2023
Haute Handbags: The 10 Trendiest Designer Bags This Season
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami