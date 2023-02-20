Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Las Vegas’ biggest charity event of the year made its grand return over the year, and what. night it was! Keep Memory Alive hosted a prestigious lineup of entertainers at its 26th annual Power of Love gala on Saturday, including Sammy Hagar, Paula Abdul, Alice Cooper, Kevin Cronin, Nikki Glaser, Chad Kroeger, John Mayer, Michael McDonald, Sam Moore, and Rick Springfield.

The evening raised crucial funds for Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health to provide quality care, resources and many no-cost support and education services to patients and their caregivers.

Keep Memory Alive co-founders and vice chairs Camille and Larry Ruvo welcomed nearly 1,500 guests to the event, which was held at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The Ruvos highlighted attendee Maria Shriver, founder of the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement (who also serves as a strategic advisor for Women’s Health and Alzheimer’s at Cleveland Clinic); and presented their Community Leadership Award to entrepreneur and philanthropist John Paul DeJoria, who wrote the first check that inspired Keep Memory Alive and the annual Power of Love gala. Camille Ruvo then surprised the audience by presenting a second Community Leadership Award to Eloise DeJoria for the depth of her philanthropic endeavors as well.

The evening continued with a tribute to late (Oakland) Raiders quarterback David Humm, who passed away from complications of MS in 2018. Raiders owner Mark Davis made a $1 million donation on behalf of the Raiders Foundation to create the David Humm Endowed Chair for MS. The gift matched a donation from the Ruvo family to total $2 million to further MS research and care at the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. The touching moment moved Larry Ruvo to tears as he brought out David’s brother and daughter, Tom and Courtney Humm, respectively.

Comedian Glaser kicked off the entertainment with a side splitting comedy set before introducing Hagar, who toasted the audience with a tequila shot, then sang “Mas Tequila.” The night culminated in the full cast performing a rousing rendition of “Takin’ It To The Streets.” Other performances included:

“How You Remind Me” by Kroeger

“No More Mr. Nice Guy” by Cooper

“Soul Man” duetted by Hagar and Moore

“Keep On Loving You,” by Cronin

“I’ve Done Everything For You” by Cronin, Springfield and Hagar

“Jessie’s Girl” by Springfield

“Last Train Home” and “Gravity” by Mayer

“Minute By Minute” by Mayer and McDonald

Other notable guests included Romero Britto, Heather Thomson, Steven Lagos, and Shane Victorino.

Chefs Wolfgang Puck and Tal Ronnen prepared the gourmet dinner, paired with wines from Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, followed by a dazzling dessert display from the MGM Grand pastry team.

Guests bid on once-in-a-lifetime silent and live auction items including golfing with new Las Vegas resident Mark Wahlberg and tickets to Super Bowl LVIII, which will take place in Las Vegas next year.

