Dakota Johnson Debuts The New Jackie Handbag In Gucci’s Latest Campaign

There is a new Jackie in town. An iconic handbag of the House of Gucci that first debuted in 1961, the Jackie has withstood the test of time—and trends. Named after the incredibly chic former first lady, Jacqueline Kennedy, The Jackie now serves as a style symbol synonymous with Kennedy’s je ne sais quoi. Throughout the last several decades, the bag has been reinvented and reimagined while adhering to its signature sophistication it’s known and loved by some of the most noteworthy celebrities and style icons. 

Thus, the new Jackie 1961 campaign features Dakota Johnson in a film that immerses her in the many worlds of the Jackie 1961. The film and imagery captured by Glen Luchford chronicle the different eras of the Jackie through the modern lens of Johnson as she catapults the campaign and the handbag into a new era. From leisurely dining with friends to jetting to a workout, Johnson makes her way through Los Angeles with the Jackie 1961 by her side. 

Today’s iteration of the Jackie 1961 continues to transcend beyond a handbag, evoking emotional connections and memories. The new handbag will be available in three different sizes — mini, small, and medium — spanning across a dynamic range of colors and fabrications. The new Jackie 1961 and its accompanying campaign mark a major moment for Gucci this year as they continue to look to the past to pave an exciting future.

Art Director: Christopher Simmonds / Photographer & Director: Glen Luchford

MUSIC CREDITS: The Pain” Performed by Dinosaur Jr. (J. Mascis Jr.) © Spam As The Bread Music / BMG Blue. Courtesy of BMG Rights Management (Italy) srl and Cherry Red Records

 

