If you’re looking for a well-deserved lunch break during a busy work day or maybe an elevated afternoon outing with friends, you’re in luck! Back by popular demand and better than ever is the long-awaited lunch at Downtown Miami’s very own Zuma. The Japanese-inspired restaurant offers eclectic cuisine by Chef Rainer Becker. His internationally acclaimed style of modern izakaya dining shares a unique dining experience bringing dishes from the robata grill to the table steadily and continuously throughout the meal.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Zuma

This distinguished style carries over into the lunch hours delivering the most flavorful and sophisticated dishes with the Ebisu Business Lunch menu. With a choice of four of the many dishes, the pre-fixed menu features a number of award-winning signature selections.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of ZumaWith salads, cold dishes, and hot dishes, the menu provides a variety of options. Some cold favorites include tuna tataki with chili daikon and ponzu sauce, as well as salmon tartare with yuzu and miso bun. On the hot side, signature dishes include seared salmon with shiso, lime-soy, sesame, and mustard miso, along with prawn and black cod dumplings, and much more. For dessert, the courses are followed by the chef’s selection of sorbet.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Zuma

Now served Monday through Friday from 11:45 am to 3:00 p.m., lunch at Zuma is something you don’t want to miss. At a fixed price starting at $35, guests are welcome to enjoy the extravagant lunch break and, for an additional fee, can have access to Zuma’s full a la carte menu as well during lunch hours. Happy dining!