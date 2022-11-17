Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Honored at the Whealth & Innovation Awards in Surfside, Florida

The 6th Annual WHEALTH (Health, Women, Wealth) & INNOVATION Awards, hosted by Nicole Shelley Inc, was held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Surfside, Florida on November 16, 2022.

The evening honored Miami’s most prominent female change-makers in industries such as Law, Real Estate, Government Affairs, Philanthropy, Media, Healthcare, Fashion, and more with a fine dining experience at Michelin Star winner, The Surf Club Restaurant by Thomas Keller.

“WHI, from its inception in 2017 has always been rooted in recognizing not only female moguls but women who have a consistently proven and unwavering track record of integrity and commitment to their respective industries. These women represent millions of consumers, insurmountable innovation, equality, diversity, and inclusion in their respective industries,” cited Nicole Shelley, Founder of WHEALTH & INNOVATION.

This year, the event focused on LEGACY, and Miami Dade’s Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava received the Lifetime Achievement & Legacy Award. Her speech focused on her role as a legacy leader as the founder of CATALYST MIAMI along with other initiatives to aid business owners with easier access to county services.

The evening also highlighted thepeacestudio.org founded by Maya Soetoro-Ng along with WHI’s partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue, Brickell, and the coveted fragrance house, Parfums de Marly.

The awards were given in the presence of special guests Roberta Baskin, a highly acclaimed journalist who has won over 75 journalism awards, and Peabodys and Real Housewives of Miami Star, Adriana De Moura.

The Master of Ceremony, Jennifer Valoppi, was a lead anchor at NBC6 Miami, a multi-Emmy Award-winning TV journalist, and an award-winning author and social entrepreneur.

Honored in the 2022 WHI were Ramona Messore, Virginia Sanchez, Mayi De la Vega, April Irene Donelson, Shirlyon McWhorter, Dr. Vilma Biaggi, Michelle Rudnick, Gladys Mezrahi, Carmen Betancourt-Louis, and Teresa Foxx.

To toast the evening, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist, Siedah Garrett, who received an award for her Outstanding Service in Music & Legacy, delivered an exclusive and private performance of “Man in the Mirror” the song which she co-wrote for Michael Jackson.

To close the evening, Kobi Halperin made a special appearance with an intimate fashion show featuring designs from his luxury brand Kobi Halperin, sold at Saks Fifth Avenue. Kobi is known for his career as the designer for Elie Tahari, Kenneth Cole, and Ungaro.