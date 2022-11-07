Top Luxury Realtor Onie Bolduc’s New Listing is Selected by NewsWorthy Homes™ as the Most Remarkable and Coveted Deer Valley Bald Eagle Mountain Estate to Hit the Market

The rich and the famous love to be in the limelight, but sometimes they yearn for their personal space to spend time with their loved ones. This is why premium properties in stunning, serene locations are highly in demand for those who want to breathe some fresh air away from hectic cities. For those who love mountains, greenery, and adventure, this Deer Valley Bald Eagle Mountain Estate located at 7948 Red Tail is the perfect place to be. This lavish property offers a gorgeous 360-degree view and rightly deserves the honor of being featured by NewsWorthy Homes™.

With over 20 years of experience in premium real estate, Summit Sotheby’s International Realty’s top luxury realtor Onie Bolduc, has been given the opportunity to list and market this featured estate.

This is arguably the best location in the entirety of the Deer Valley Resort. The luxurious home is perched on top of the Silver Lake Village, mid-mountain Deer Valley in the distinguished gated community of Bald Eagle. It is a generational estate offering jaw-dropping views on all sides to enjoy the mountains in every season. The mesmerizing view spans from the Wasatch Mountains, Bear River Range, and the Uinta Mountains in the North to the Tavaputs Plateau with the Jordanelle Reservoir in the East.

This generational estate underwent a 3-year renovation completed in the summer of 2022. No expense was spared, and the home oozes opulence. It is the ultimate generational mountain estate perfect for enjoying and entertaining in the mountains during all seasons. The home also offers amazing ski-in/ski-out mid-mountain access in Deer Valley located at the top of Crown Point Lift skiers can choose their destiny and start their day at the base at Snow Park, Mayflower Village, or mid-mountain Silver Lake Village.

This immaculate home is an all-season mountain adventure estate with world-class skiing, hiking, and mountain biking accessed from the back door. For a quiet and peaceful time in nature, jump on a boat and surf on the Jordanelle Reservoir, or explore several million acres of wilderness in the Uinta Mountains. The location and views cannot be replicated, and the home has been finished to create a generational entertainer’s dream for all seasons in the mountains.

Deer Valley is known for celebrity sightings, meaning it is the place for the rich and the famous seeking privacy and solitude amidst the beauty of nature. It is a place that blends elegance with nature and adventure to redefine the concept of spending quality time with loved ones. The gated 126-acre community, Bald Mountain overlooks mid-mountain at Silver Lake Mountain Village, and is exclusive to only 58 estates.

7948 Red Trail is simply unmatched in comparison and this visual property tour below will showcase why. For more information on this newsworthy home please click here.

With the top of the Crown Point lift just outside your back door, you can choose to ski along Kimberly Run to Snow Park Deer Valley or down to the future Mayflower Resort Village. Views of Jordanelle Reservoir in the foreground.

Great Room surrounded by windows and three-panel patio doors out to two of three fireplaces and heaters above so you can enjoy the outdoors during all seasons. Perfect entertaining space with modern steel beams framing out the living room.

Copper fireplaces and overhead heaters warm the large heated patio overlooking Bald Mountain with the Jordanelle and Mayflower Village below.

Dining Room Frames Bald Mountain Deer Valley Ski Slopes between the gourmet kitchen and the Living Room.

The Great Room spans from the Den off the Kitchen through the Dining Room and into the Living Room.

The gourmet Kitchen is outfitted with two ovens, a steam oven, a wine refrigerator, and two working stations.

Enjoy the den or private patio off the master bedroom with Bald Mountain as your centerfold.