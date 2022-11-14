Fall Weddings Are Hotter than Ever According to HotelPlanner

Photo Credit: Pro Stock Images

While couples tend to favor wedding dates within the warmer months of summer, fall weddings have become increasingly popular – a new trend that may provide couples with more affordable options and greater flexibility.

Unsurprisingly, the wedding industry, was one of the hardest hit service industries during the pandemic. Simply put, very few people were getting married, at least not publicly in large venues. Challenges such as strict social distancing guidelines and the ever-changing regulations for large gatherings strongly discouraged couples from tying the knot. As a result, hopeful newlyweds across the country were forced to postpone their weddings, in many cases causing heavy financial strain….and perhaps some emotional strain too.

As life is returning to normal, couples are now confidently moving forward with their wedding plans. They are more determined than ever to celebrate their long-awaited wedding, even if that means a fall or winter wedding date. In fact, 2022 has proven to be a massive comeback year for the wedding industry, with wedding events up about 55% from the pandemic low with the markets estimated at $67 billion plus by the end of this year.

Romantic autumn hues, colorful foliage, and fresh fall air aren’t the only reasons couples are deciding to opt for a fall wedding date. Venues are significantly cheaper in comparison to summer rates and there is a wider selection of accommodations to choose from without the fear of unavailability. The Knot 2021 Real Wedding Study, the largest study of its kind, recording responses from more than 15,000 couples who got married in 2021, reported that 22% of weddings took place in the month of October alone and that for the sixth year in a row, October was expected to be the most popular month to get hitched (17%) for 2022. Considering the surge in demand, HotelPlanner, which powers hotel bookings for popular wedding planning sites such as The Knot/Wedding Wire and Zola is seeing about a 40% year-over-year increase in wedding related hotel bookings for the fall season.

Where to tie the knot?

Charming northeast hamlets such as Sleepy Hollow, NY and Salem, MA are often visited for spooky Halloween festivities, but gothic-themed castles and colonial mansions are the perfect backdrop for weddings. This year, many nearby hotels are reporting fantastic numbers. For example, The Hotel Salem was fully booked for October weddings and bridal parties, and couples are already booking a year in advance for October 2023.

We spoke to Christina Latvatalo, the Sales Manager at the iconic 5-star Mohonk Mountain House resort in New Paltz, NY who said, “Fall is always a popular time for us because of our mountain location and the foliage. We always have a lot of interest in fall weddings, but we’re seeing about a 50% increase this season.”

Regardless of where you choose to tie the knot, fall weddings are a terrific option to consider if you’re looking to save money and have more flexibility with venue availability. A fall wedding gives wedding guests the additional perk of gathering around breathtaking nature, red and yellow leaves, not to mention cozy fireplaces. Most importantly, whether you decide to host your special day in the summer or the fall, a life-long memory will be forever cherished between you and the one you love.