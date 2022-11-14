Julius Randle
Public Radio City Gala Honors WNYC’s Brooke Gladstone At The Plaza Hosted By Samantha Bee

News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Brooke Gladstone and Samantha Bee attend New York Public Radio’s 2022 Annual Gala Honoring Brooke Gladstone, Hosted By Samantha Bee at The Plaza Hotel on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for New York Public Radio)

This past Wednesday (November 9) following the midterm elections, Emmy Award-winning comedian, writer & political commentator Samantha Bee (The Daily Show, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee) hosted the New York Public Radio Gala at The Plaza Hotel.

The evening honored Brooke Gladstone, host & managing editor of WNYC’sPeabody Award-winning podcast and public radio show On the Media, featuring a performance by the Grammy Award-winning Kronos Quartet and raising more than $1 million to support NYPR’s vital work.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Timothy Wilkins, Brooke Gladstone, Samantha Bee and LaFontaine Oliver attend New York Public Radio’s 2022 Annual Gala Honoring Brooke Gladstone, Hosted By Samantha Bee at The Plaza Hotel on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for New York Public Radio)
The event started with beautiful cocktails and snacks at the Plaza. Caviar and Hors D’oeuvre were served in a room full of gorgeous flowers. Followed by a seated dinner at the Grand Ballroom. After a 3-course dinner, desserts were served with cookies adorned with a photo of Brooke Gladstone which made all the guests smile. 

Attendees included actor Richard Kind, incoming New York Public Radio President LaFontaine Oliver, WNYC’s Brian Lehrer & John SchaeferPulitzer Prize-winning editor of The New Yorker David Remnick, Governor David Paterson, NPR host Michel Martin, Center for Reproductive RightsPresident & CEO Nancy Northup and more.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 09: Guests attend New York Public Radio’s 2022 Annual Gala Honoring Brooke Gladstone, Hosted By Samantha Bee at The Plaza Hotel on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for New York Public Radio)
