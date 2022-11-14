Public Radio City Gala Honors WNYC’s Brooke Gladstone At The Plaza Hosted By Samantha Bee

This past Wednesday (November 9) following the midterm elections, Emmy Award-winning comedian, writer & political commentator Samantha Bee (The Daily Show, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee) hosted the New York Public Radio Gala at The Plaza Hotel.
The evening honored Brooke Gladstone, host & managing editor of WNYC’sPeabody Award-winning podcast and public radio show On the Media, featuring a performance by the Grammy Award-winning Kronos Quartet and raising more than $1 million to support NYPR’s vital work.
The event started with beautiful cocktails and snacks at the Plaza. Caviar and Hors D’oeuvre were served in a room full of gorgeous flowers. Followed by a seated dinner at the Grand Ballroom. After a 3-course dinner, desserts were served with cookies adorned with a photo of Brooke Gladstone which made all the guests smile.
Attendees included actor Richard Kind, incoming New York Public Radio President LaFontaine Oliver, WNYC’s Brian Lehrer & John Schaefer, Pulitzer Prize-winning editor of The New Yorker David Remnick, Governor David Paterson, NPR host Michel Martin, Center for Reproductive RightsPresident & CEO Nancy Northup and more.