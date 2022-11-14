Public Radio City Gala Honors WNYC’s Brooke Gladstone At The Plaza Hosted By Samantha Bee

This past Wednesday (November 9) following the midterm elections, Emmy Award -winning comedian, writer & political commentator Samantha Bee ( The Daily Show, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee ) hosted the New York Public Radio Gala at The Plaza Hotel.

The evening honored Brooke Gladstone, host & managing editor of WNYC’s Peabody Award -winning podcast and public radio show On the Media , featuring a performance by the Grammy Award -winning Kronos Quartet and raising more than $1 million to support NYPR’s vital work.

The event started with beautiful cocktails and snacks at the Plaza. Caviar and Hors D’oeuvre were served in a room full of gorgeous flowers. Followed by a seated dinner at the Grand Ballroom. After a 3-course dinner, desserts were served with cookies adorned with a photo of Brooke Gladstone which made all the guests smile.