Prince William Steps Out at Hampton Court Palace for 10th Annual Tusk Awards Gala

On Tuesday evening, Prince William stepped out at Hampton Court Palace in England to attend the 10th annual conservative Tusk gala. The royal has been involved with the charity since 2005, when he was a recent college graduate, and helped launch the awards in 2013 to spotlight the work of conservation leaders and wildlife rangers in Africa. Prince William, 40, stepped out in a tuxedo and bow tie, accessorizing with a red poppy pin. It’s common for members of the royal family to sport poppies, an artificial flower that has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war, during the month of November, when Remembrance Day is observed.

Prince William’s cousin Peter Phillips was also in attendance. Peter is an ambassador for ISPS Handa, a sponsor of the Tusk Conservation Awards. This was the most stunning evening celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Tusk Awards Gala (Prince William’s beloved charity) at the Hampton Court Palace in London.

This prestigious gala was filled with some of the most distinguished conversationalists and thought leaders from around the world. The Court Palace was graced with lavish table settings and gorgeous royal floral arrangements. Katherine Jenkins performed the most beautiful songs reminding us just how important it is that we must share this planet with our beautiful wildlife and use our resources abundantly and wisely.

Prince Williams gave a speech highlighting the importance of Tusk’s work.

“Tonight’s event provides a perfect moment not only to reflect on the remarkable achievements of our nominees but also take stock of the immense challenges that we continue to face in preserving the natural world,” he said. “The many ecosystems of Africa are precious; they underpin economies and livelihoods and support an extraordinarily rich biodiversity that plays a critical function in reversing climate change.”

