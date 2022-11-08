The American Academy in Rome raised over $1 million at a gala benefit at Cipriani 25 Broadway, New York, held on the evening of November 2, 2022. The gala honored three individuals— two Tony award-winner Bill T. Jones, Grammy winner Ned Rorem (2003 Resident), and Princeton University professor Marina Rustow (2007 Fellow)—who advance the arts and humanities and exemplify an outstanding commitment to scholarship and creativity. The gala was co-chaired by Calvin Tsao (2010 Resident) and Slobodan Randjelović. Honorary co-chairs were Billie Tsien (2000 Resident) and Tod Williams (1983 Fellow).
The gala included an unforgettable performance by Bill T. Jones and dancers Shane Larson, Nayaa Opong, and Huiwang Zhang of the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company, with music by Rena Anakwe. Guests were also treated to live performances of Ned Rorem’s songs “Early in the Morning” and “From Whence Cometh” by the mezzo-soprano Devony Smith and pianist Danny Zelibor. The evening ended with dancing and music from DJ Timo Weiland.
Subscribe to discover the best kept secrets in your city