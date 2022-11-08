DJ Khaled
American Academy in Rome Raises Over $1M at Benefit Gala Honoring Bill T. Jones, Ned Rorem, & Marina Rustow

News

by Alisa Roever

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 02: Bill T. Jones attends the American Academy in Rome 2022 New York Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The American Academy in Rome raised over $1 million at a gala benefit at Cipriani 25 Broadway, New York, held on the evening of November 2, 2022. The gala honored three individuals— two Tony award-winner Bill T. Jones,  Grammy winner Ned Rorem (2003 Resident), and Princeton University professor Marina Rustow (2007 Fellow)—who advance the arts and humanities and exemplify an outstanding commitment to scholarship and creativity. The gala was co-chaired by Calvin Tsao (2010 Resident) and Slobodan Randjelović. Honorary co-chairs were Billie Tsien (2000 Resident) and Tod Williams (1983 Fellow).

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 02: Marina Rustow, Slobodon Randjelovic, Bill T. Jones, Mark Robbins, and Calvin Tsao attend the American Academy in Rome 2022 New York Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway on November 02, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The gala included an unforgettable performance by Bill T. Jones and dancers Shane Larson, Nayaa Opong, and Huiwang Zhang of the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company, with music by Rena Anakwe. Guests were also treated to live performances of Ned Rorem’s songs “Early in the Morning” and “From Whence Cometh” by the mezzo-soprano Devony Smith and pianist Danny Zelibor. The evening ended with dancing and music from DJ Timo Weiland.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 02: Bill T. Jones and dancers perform at the American Academy in Rome 2022 New York Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway on November 02, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 02: Bill T. Jones and dancers perform at the American Academy in Rome 2022 New York Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway on November 02, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 02: Calvin Tsao and Slobodon Randjelovic attend the American Academy in Rome 2022 New York Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway on November 02, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 02: Lydia Fenet attends the American Academy in Rome 2022 New York Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway on November 02, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

 

