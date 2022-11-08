The American Academy in Rome raised over $1 million at a gala benefit at Cipriani 25 Broadway, New York, held on the evening of November 2, 2022. The gala honored three individuals— two Tony award-winner Bill T. Jones, Grammy winner Ned Rorem (2003 Resident), and Princeton University professor Marina Rustow (2007 Fellow)—who advance the arts and humanities and exemplify an outstanding commitment to scholarship and creativity. The gala was co-chaired by Calvin Tsao (2010 Resident) and Slobodan Randjelović. Honorary co-chairs were Billie Tsien (2000 Resident) and Tod Williams (1983 Fellow).