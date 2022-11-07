PARAGON By INITIO: The Soul Fragrance To The Mind And Body

Photo Credit: Garetti Photography

The luxury fragrance that will go beyond the skin’s surface and deep into the soul is INITIO Parfums Privés’ newest release, PARAGON. INITIO held launch parties throughout the month of October in major cities across the country to celebrate the fragrance, including New York on the 13th, Miami on the 18th, Dallas on the 20th, and Chicago on the 27th.

The launch of their PARAGON fragrance marks the third addition to their Hedonist collection. Together, the collection creates a perfect harmony using the purest natural ingredients, expert perfumery techniques, and the highest quality formulas. After REHAB, for the body, and MUSK THERAPY, for the mind, PARAGON addresses one’s spirituality, bringing its wearers to become their highest possible selves.

The PARAGON perfume is one of a kind, taking the collection to the next level. Inspired by the magic of the Inca shamans, PARAGON is sourced from beneficial ingredients that have been secretly passed down through ancient initiation ceremonies to establish protective and purifying powers. To start off the fragrance journey, PARAGON includes top notes of Bergamot, White Sage, and Lavender, followed by middle notes of Plum, Palo Santo, and Black Pepper. Finally, holding down the base of the fragrance are notes of Sandalwood and Agarwood, completing the transcendence of the scent.

The amicable pairings of these scents reap numerous benefits besides just creating a vibrant and faceted fragrance. The bright, sweet lemony scent of Palo Santo provides wearers with the power of protection, clearing the mind, body, and soul of negative energies. Known for its strong contrasts, White Sage stimulates purification properties to cleanse and transform energies, while the use of Lavender has softer flowery hints to soothe and calm the soul to build trust and form lasting relationships. Lastly, Black Pepper brings a warm and musky scent with a floral Orris note. This ingredient holds strong mystical powers of stimulating the mind and warming even the coldest heart.

In the end, PARAGON is more than a fragrance; it’s a ritual of creating a purifying balance and an important asset of everyday life. Ridding everyone it touches of restrictive beliefs, negativity, and crucial energetic blockages, PARAGON exudes self-confidence, and natural charisma, and creates an aura of glowing positivity. Along with the trifecta of fragrances, it aligns the body, mind, and soul into one.