Photo Credit: Marc Patrick / BFA

Bisquit & Dubouché Cognac, together with BMX icon Nigel Sylvester, hosted an intimate evening in honor of the renowned BMX athlete and fashion icon’s new book release entitled Nigel Sylvester: GOby Rizzoli — an iconic coffee book inspired by his globally acclaimed digital series. An evening of pure celebration for an amazing career milestone, Sylvester was accompanied by friends and loved ones, marking the moment with custom cocktails from Bisquit & Dubouché, including “The Sylvester,” which he developed with the historic cognac Maison for the occasion.

“I’m incredibly happy to be surrounded by my closest friends and family celebrating the launch of my debut book with Rizzoli,” says BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester. “Nigel Sylvester: GO represents seven years of hard work, relentlessness, and pushing any and all boundaries.”

Photo Credit: Marc Patrick / BFA

The event included both a private book signing at Kith and later an intimate dinner at the Parisian-favorite 2, where guests gathered around a custom candlelit tablescape from Bia Blooms, and listened to tracks from DJ Asia Shabazz. Film Writer & Director Kenya Barris, Jewelry Designer Greg Yuna, and Creative Stylist & Art Director Brittany Hampton all attended.

The book details his ambitious desire to ride his bicycle around the world. Through digital images, the book transports its readers to thrill-seeking moments and fascinating cities worldwide, including sumo wrestling in Tokyo, fencing at Somerset House in London, racing Ferraris along the Malibu coast, and jumping out of a plane with his BMX bike in hand into the Dubai desert. For Sylvester, the synergies between his life ethos shown through the book and Bisquit & Dubouché could not be more parallel.

“Bisquit & Dubouché understands my standard of excellence and shares a belief in breaking with convention. My personal favorite is X.O., an elegant classic, best served neat,” he reveals. “This partnership was a natural one to commemorate this milestone with them.”

Known for its rebellious spirit and signature distillation method, legendary cognac house Bisquit & Dubouché made its US debut in February of 2022 and has garnered its esteem reputation for being a trailblazer embracing an innovative method of distillation that relies on intuition over conventional techniques.

Photo Credit: Marc Patrick / BFA

An unforgettable evening, the guests toasted the book’s highly-anticipated release and how Sylvester’s ubiquitous influence has redefined the sport with glasses of Bisquit & Dubouché in hand, of course.