Three Years Into His Time With The Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler Is Ready To Crush Everything (Including A Game Of Punchbuggy)
Why New York City Is Where Julius Randle Is Meant To Be
The Transformation Of Cindy Crawford: From Supermodel To Entrepreneur To Queen Of The Playa
DJ Khaled Is Back And More Blessed Up Than Ever With His Latest Album, “God Did”
Bubba Watson Sets Sail On A New Journey In The LIV League

LOUIS XIII Mixes Heritage with Style by Introducing their New Collection, THE DROP

News

Originating back in 1874 from a long line of ambitious craft and classy trendsetters, LOUIS XIII is adding on another edition of their finest cognac. Last Thursday, the prestigious cognac producer, released THE DROP, adding to the rich history of the legendary spirits brand. The launch event held in celebration of their newest format was designed to create the next generation of cognac connoisseurs and welcome them into the heritage of the LOUIS XIII brand. 

The cognac of the night, THE DROP, is a mini collection consisting of five 10ml portable bottles. At the party, the decanters could be found beautifully presented throughout the venue. As more decor, exhibits of large-scale immersive video installations turned heads. The eye-catching displays were inspired by the contrast of the new edition’s lively, spontaneous nature from the heritage brand.

During the event, guests danced the night away to DJ sets by special guests, GETLIVE! and Jack Bia. Simultaneously, small bites prepared by culinary artist, Pinch Food Design, were served and paired tastefully with various Rémy Martin cocktails. To conclude the evening, the party raised their glasses to a toast made by LOUIS XIII Americas’ Vice President, Fida Bou Chabke, as well as the Director of Innovation and Sustainable Management, Anne-Laure Pressat.

A variety of industries were represented by the guests ranging from entertainment and fashion to culinary and art. Numerous notable guests were in attendance enjoying the festivities including DJ and hospitality executive Zack Bia, musician Brent Faiyaz, Vashtie Kola, Nyle DiMarco, Olivia Palermo, Johannes Huebl, Timo Weiland, Young Paris, Elijah Moore, and many more.

November 21, 2022
A Holiday Must: Check Out The Luxe Louis Vuitton Christmas Tree At South Coast Plaza
