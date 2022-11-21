Photo Credit: Brad Dickson

If high-end holiday shoppers want to discover a rare treat this season, head to South Coast Plaza for a glimpse at 40-foot Louis Vuitton Christmas tree, located within the high-end shopping destination’s Jewel Court.

This is the first time Louis Vuitton has created a holiday tree for a shopping destination, selecting South Coast Plaza as its exclusive home for the holidays. This also marks the first time in the 55-year-old property’s history that it has partnered with a brand on its iconic tree.

The tree is made of stacked gifts in the shape of toys: a playful mix of dinosaurs, surfboards, airplanes, trains, bikes, stuffed animals, and more, all wrapped in iconic Louis Vuitton boxes. The theme of the tree is cadeaux, which means “gift” in French. The tree is now on display and will remain as such throughout the holiday season.