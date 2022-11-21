Jimmy Butler
Cover Story
Three Years Into His Time With The Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler Is Ready To Crush Everything (Including A Game Of Punchbuggy)
Julius Randle
Cover Story
Why New York City Is Where Julius Randle Is Meant To Be
Cindy Crawford
Cover Story
The Transformation Of Cindy Crawford: From Supermodel To Entrepreneur To Queen Of The Playa
DJ Khaled
Cover Story
DJ Khaled Is Back And More Blessed Up Than Ever With His Latest Album, “God Did”
Bubba Watson
Cover Story
Bubba Watson Sets Sail On A New Journey In The LIV League

A Holiday Must: Check Out The Luxe Louis Vuitton Christmas Tree At South Coast Plaza

News

Louis Vuitton treePhoto Credit: Brad Dickson

If high-end holiday shoppers want to discover a rare treat this season, head to South Coast Plaza for a glimpse at 40-foot Louis Vuitton Christmas tree, located within the high-end shopping destination’s Jewel Court.

Louis Vuitton treePhoto Credit: Brad Dickson

This is the first time Louis Vuitton has created a holiday tree for a shopping destination, selecting South Coast Plaza as its exclusive home for the holidays. This also marks the first time in the 55-year-old property’s history that it has partnered with a brand on its iconic tree.

Louis Vuitton treePhoto Credit: Brad Dickson

The tree is made of stacked gifts in the shape of toys: a playful mix of dinosaurs, surfboards, airplanes, trains, bikes, stuffed animals, and more, all wrapped in iconic Louis Vuitton boxes. The theme of the tree is cadeaux, which means “gift” in French. The tree is now on display and will remain as such throughout the holiday season.

