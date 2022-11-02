Kicking Off 2022 Haute Residence Luxury Real Estate Summit, Bentley Residences Miami Hosted An Intimate Dinner Last Night

Photo Credit: World Red EyeLast night, Haute Residence by Haute Living kicked off its 2022 Luxury Real Estate Summit, moderated by Fox Business News Anchor and American Dream Home Host, Cheryl Casone, with an intimate dinner for select attendees and panelists. Partners for the affair were Bentley Residences Miami, The Macallan, and Pedini Miami.

Dinner guests gathered for a moonlit meal in Sunny Isles Beach, overlooking the views of the ocean from Bentley Residences. The Macallan presented its exclusive “M Copper” single malt whiskey, the first-ever tasting of the luxury Scotch label’s new edition in Miami. This tasting was hosted by The Macallan National Brand Ambassador Katie Nahat, who walked guests through the experience.

After a lovely evening, attendees and panelists looked forward to the summit and hearing from its many panels. A number of exciting panels are lined up for the day, covering topics in business, brokering, and design.

The first panel, Titans of Miami – “East Coast Kings,” discusses the Miami Skyline and its evolution from the ones that made it happen. The International Power Brokers Panel will feature top brokers and agents from key real estate hotspots like Miami Beach, Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, New York City, and abroad. Wrapping up the day will be the South Florida Power Brokers Panel and the Leaders in Innovation and Design Panel.

Notable names at the dinner included Nelson Gonzalez, Robert and Krystal Rivani, Louis Birdman, Kamal Hotchandani, Adam Modlin, Richard Steinberg, Audrey Ross, Jada Portela, Seth Semilof, April Irene Donelson, Lauren Mosseri, Sebastian Tettamanti, and Bru and Dan Kodsi.