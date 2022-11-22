Happy Haute Holiday: The 2022 Haute Living Luxury Gift Guide
Happy Haute Holidays: The 2022 Haute Living Luxury Gift Guide
The Soul Of Sevilla: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Christian Dior 2023 Cruise Collection

The Soul Of Sevilla: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Christian Dior 2023 Cruise Collection
Photo Credit: ÁNGELA SUÁREZ

For the Christian Dior 2023 Cruise Collection, Maria Grazia Chiuri completely immersed herself in the Andalusian culture at the heart of Sevilla. A collection that permeates Spanish culture’s tradition, craftsmanship, and essence, the new Dior Cruise Collection celebrates the local artists and artisans who create Spain’s feminine beauty. From seeking inspiration from famed Flamenco dancer Carmen Amaya, to collaborating alongside artisans like Fernández y Roche atelier to design the hats, and artist Pietro Ruffo and artisan Daniel López-Obrero Carmona to reinterpret the Cordoba leather tradition — which combines carving and painting techniques seen on several of the bags — the Dior cruise collection is teeming with the captivating soul of Sevilla.

BY ADRIENNE FAUROTE
PHOTOGRAPHER ÁNGELA SUÁREZ
STYLIST DIOR
MODELS MARYEL / W360, CHAI MAXIMUS / VIVA, EDEN JOI / ELITE, AND PAULA SOARES / PREMIUM HAIR STYLISTS: AUDE GBAZI, CAROLINE SCHMITT, AND SIBEL TEKIN
MAKEUP ARTISTS AYANA AWATA, JULIE CAMUS, NELLY FERREIRA, AND KANAKO YOSHIDA
BEAUTY DIOR BEAUTY

Photo Credit: ÁNGELA SUÁREZ

Happy Haute Holiday: The 2022 Haute Living Luxury Gift Guide
November 22, 2022
