Julius Randle
Cover Story
Why New York City Is Where Julius Randle Is Meant To Be
Cindy Crawford
Cover Story
The Transformation Of Cindy Crawford: From Supermodel To Entrepreneur To Queen Of The Playa
DJ Khaled
Cover Story
DJ Khaled Is Back And More Blessed Up Than Ever With His Latest Album, “God Did”
Bubba Watson
Cover Story
Bubba Watson Sets Sail On A New Journey In The LIV League
John Wall
News
John Wall Went Through Hell, But He Kept Going. Now, He Has A New Start With The LA Clippers

Casita Maria Holds Annual “Fiesta Gala” Benefit For the First Time Since the Pandemic

News

 

Photo Credit: BFA

“It is a dream come true to be back here after these last few years”, said Jackie Weld Drake, Casita Maria Board Chair and benefit Co-Chair with HRH Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia as they welcomed over 300 guests to Casita Maria Fiesta 2022. Last night the celebration returned to New York City at The Plaza Hotel for the first time since 2019, before the covid pandemic to honor Latino pioneers Tony Bechara, Cesar Conde, and Gaby Pacheco with the Gold Medal of Honor.

Tony Bechara, Daniel Brodsky

Jackie continued, “We dedicate tonight to the memory of Anne Eisenhower who was on our board for 25 years, many of which she chaired Fiesta with me. We always wanted this to be the best party in New York!” Guests enjoyed beautiful cocktails and sit-down dinner at the Grand Ballroom. Then danced a night away celebrating the event.

Cesar Conde

Photo Credit: BFA

Artist Daniel Brodsky presented the Casita Maria Gold Medal of Honor to his great friend, Tony Bechara. George Corton bestowed Cesar Conde with his Medal of Honor, “Cesar serves as Chairman of the NBC Universal News Group, overseeing NBC News, MSNBC, and CNBC. Jorge Plasencia introduced honoree Gaby Pacheco who’s “especially known for her work with Dreamers, children who were brought to the United States and grew up here without legal documentation.”

Gabriela Pacheco, Jackie Weld Drake, Cesar Conde, Tony Bechara, Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia

Photo Credit: BFA

Casita Maria is located in the South Bronx – the country’s poorest Congressional District – and is the oldest charity to offer after school enrichment activities for Latino children. For decades, the annual Fiesta benefit has combined a fabulous party with social good, raising over 5 million dollars in the last ten years. These unrestricted funds have enabled Casita Maria to continue its programming year after year, including during the pandemic. Casita Maria offers high-quality, innovative arts after-school programming to over 1,000 students a year; as well as reaching an additional 40,000 community members through our creative arts programs of professional exhibitions and performances.

Guests included Dinner Chairs Adriana Echavarria, and Sissi Isabel Fleitas-Refaie, Committee Members Geoffrey Bradfield, Michele Gerber Klein, Ann Nitze, and Ben Rodriguez-Cubenas, Pachanga Chairs Victor Roquette and Sabrina Wirth, Pachanga Committee Members Cathy Aragon, Carlos Barraza, and Omar Hernandez, as well as Afsaneh Akhtari, Steven M.L. Aronson, Tina Beriro, Martha Bograd, Geoffrey Bradfield, Estrellita and Daniel Brodsky, Sharon Bush Murray, Carlos Campos, Mark and Maxine Dalio, Jennifer Fischer, Kathryn Gallagher, Lucia Hwong Gordon, Karol Gradsuel, William Haseltine and Maria Eugenia Maury, Will Hochman, BB Jean, Ben Lebowitz, William Ivey Long, Tony Marion, Elizabeth Meigher, Carlos Picon, Martin and Jean Shafiroff, Stephanie Stokes, Desiree von la Valette, Lynne Wheat, Charlie Ward, Chris Wolf, Paola and Arnie rosenshein. 

Bebe Jean

Photo Credit: BFA

Jennifer Fischer
William Haseltine, Maria Eugenia Maury

Photo Credit: BFA

Ben Lebowitz, Tony Marion, Charlie Ward, Kathryn Gallagher, Will Hochman, Karol Gradsuel

Photo Credit: BFA

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
We Found Manhattan’s Best Kept Late Night Secret, Introducing Bar Verōnika
City Guide
November 15, 2022
We Found Manhattan’s Best Kept Late Night Secret: Introducing Bar Verōnika
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
One Drop Foundation
Celebrities
November 15, 2022
Keeping It Real With Georgina Bloomberg On The Importance Of Giving Back
By Laura Schreffler
Haute Auto
November 15, 2022
Elite Hypercars And Vintage Classics Show Out At Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance
By Haute Living
Haute Scene
November 15, 2022
Haute Living Celebrates NBA Cover Star Julius Randle in New York City
By Kennedy Munster

Los Angeles

New York

Miami