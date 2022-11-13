Casita Maria Holds Annual “Fiesta Gala” Benefit For the First Time Since the Pandemic

Photo Credit: BFA

“It is a dream come true to be back here after these last few years”, said Jackie Weld Drake, Casita Maria Board Chair and benefit Co-Chair with HRH Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia as they welcomed over 300 guests to Casita Maria Fiesta 2022. Last night the celebration returned to New York City at The Plaza Hotel for the first time since 2019, before the covid pandemic to honor Latino pioneers Tony Bechara, Cesar Conde, and Gaby Pacheco with the Gold Medal of Honor.

Jackie continued, “We dedicate tonight to the memory of Anne Eisenhower who was on our board for 25 years, many of which she chaired Fiesta with me. We always wanted this to be the best party in New York!” Guests enjoyed beautiful cocktails and sit-down dinner at the Grand Ballroom. Then danced a night away celebrating the event.

Artist Daniel Brodsky presented the Casita Maria Gold Medal of Honor to his great friend, Tony Bechara. George Corton bestowed Cesar Conde with his Medal of Honor, “Cesar serves as Chairman of the NBC Universal News Group, overseeing NBC News, MSNBC, and CNBC. Jorge Plasencia introduced honoree Gaby Pacheco who’s “especially known for her work with Dreamers, children who were brought to the United States and grew up here without legal documentation.”

Casita Maria is located in the South Bronx – the country’s poorest Congressional District – and is the oldest charity to offer after school enrichment activities for Latino children. For decades, the annual Fiesta benefit has combined a fabulous party with social good, raising over 5 million dollars in the last ten years. These unrestricted funds have enabled Casita Maria to continue its programming year after year, including during the pandemic. Casita Maria offers high-quality, innovative arts after-school programming to over 1,000 students a year; as well as reaching an additional 40,000 community members through our creative arts programs of professional exhibitions and performances.

Guests included Dinner Chairs Adriana Echavarria, and Sissi Isabel Fleitas-Refaie, Committee Members Geoffrey Bradfield, Michele Gerber Klein, Ann Nitze, and Ben Rodriguez-Cubenas, Pachanga Chairs Victor Roquette and Sabrina Wirth, Pachanga Committee Members Cathy Aragon, Carlos Barraza, and Omar Hernandez, as well as Afsaneh Akhtari, Steven M.L. Aronson, Tina Beriro, Martha Bograd, Geoffrey Bradfield, Estrellita and Daniel Brodsky, Sharon Bush Murray, Carlos Campos, Mark and Maxine Dalio, Jennifer Fischer, Kathryn Gallagher, Lucia Hwong Gordon, Karol Gradsuel, William Haseltine and Maria Eugenia Maury, Will Hochman, BB Jean, Ben Lebowitz, William Ivey Long, Tony Marion, Elizabeth Meigher, Carlos Picon, Martin and Jean Shafiroff, Stephanie Stokes, Desiree von la Valette, Lynne Wheat, Charlie Ward, Chris Wolf, Paola and Arnie rosenshein.

