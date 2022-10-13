Now is Your Chance to Own Priceless Collectibles from The Memorabilia Network

The memorabilia/collectible industry is set to hit the $200B mark within the next five years; however, consumers remain stuck on who to trust when buying or purchasing items. Entering the market is a company that feels they have the answer – The Memorabilia Network. Founded by Harlan J. Werner, Muhammad Ali’s former memorabilia and marketing agent, the company describes itself as being on the side of the collector as opposed to the industry. That is why they say at The Memorabilia Network that “the collectors are the stars.”

After building an expert team with over 100 years of collective experience in the memorabilia industry, Werner and the group at The Memorabilia Network are preparing to auction some of the rarest and most exclusive items ever to be brought to market. Starting October 24th, The Memorabilia Network will be hosting an online auction that features collectibles from such luminaries as Andy Warhol, Michael Jackson, and Mickey Mantle.

For serious buyers and collectors, this two-week auction may be the only opportunity to purchase these one-of-a-kind items. Headlining the sale is Andy Warhol’s “Muhammad Ali, 1978” Portfolio. The portfolio of four prints is one of the rarest sets to ever come to market – from the edition size of 150, it is 1 of only 6 sets in existence that have been signed by both Warhol and Ali. Adding to the provenance of the portfolio is Werner’s involvement in facilitating and witnessing Ali sign each of the six sets in existence.

With the pandemic seeing investors taking flight to hard assets, no other marketplace has seen such a boom as the memorabilia marketplace has. This trend has continued with record-breaking sales being reported on a monthly basis. One of the most iconic items in the memorabilia marketplace is the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card. A graded 9.5 version of the card recently set the record for the most expensive sports card ever sold at over $12 Million dollars. The Memorabilia Network’s upcoming auction not only features the iconic Mantle card, but an entire graded set of the iconic 1952 Topps Baseball Cards. It is one of the most desirable sets that collectors seek out as well as one of the most difficult sets to assemble. Adding to the rarity of the 1952 Topps set offered by The Memorabilia Network is that each card has been independently graded.

Complete 1952 Topps set featuring the iconic Mickey Mantle card

With Warhol and Mantle being the tip of the iceberg, The Memorabilia Network will be featuring an incredible array of items from some of the world’s most well-known icons. Maybe you’d like to own Michael Jackson’s stage-worn glove from the Bad Era or Muhammad Ali’s training robe worn in the lead-up to the Thrilla in Manila. There is such an incredible range of items offered in the sale that even the most discerning collectors will be fascinated by what they can discover.

In addition to The Memorabilia Network’s expansive knowledge and experience, the company also views itself as a consultancy firm for collectors. By offering appraisal services, private sales, collection management, and buyer representation, with in-house and external auction house consignment consultation, The Memorabilia Network’s suite of services can enhance any collector’s portfolio.

Similarly, they offer a unique service which they have coined “Living Provenance Video Production.” The company produces studio-quality stories highlighting collectors and the most notable pieces from their respective collections. The Memorabilia Network provides an arena for collectors to tell their stories and speak about their experiences, where such an arena has not existed in the past. This only helps the company in building its growing network of collectors while also providing value to the collectors themselves.

The Memorabilia Network is excited to host their two-week online auction that is slated to begin on October 24. The auction will feature rare and never-before-seen items from some of the most exclusive collections in the world. Hundreds of impressive authentic collectibles will be available during their exclusive two-week online auction. To register and bid for items through The Memorabilia Network’s secure online platform, visit www.tmnauctions.com.

Are you an interested buyer or seller? For more information, please also visit the Memorabilia Network website.

Written in partnership with Ascend