Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) Global Gala 2022 Held by Lawrence Scott Events at Cipriani 42nd St. in New York

News

Rosanna Scotto

Photo Credit: Jared Siskin/PMC

With Rosanna Scotto as the hostess of the night, the Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) Global Gala 2022 raised more than $1.85 million to advance its mission to conquer Lyme. A live auction led by Jason Lamoreaux auctioned items including a trilogy of sports events, travel experiences, and a golf weekend with professional Jimmy Walker for which bidding was keen.

The evening program began with cocktails and dinner, contributed by Debbie Gibson, and a speech by Broadway Star Ashley Loren, on the impact that Lyme disease has had on their lives. The event was hosted by master of ceremonies Rosanna Scotto, Co-Host of FOX 5 “Good Day New York.” The evening also featured an exceptional live performance of a duet featuring Recording Artist Pia Toscano and Andrea Bocelli and later in the night included Erich Bergen, the Star of Madam Secretary, and both the stage and screen versions of Jersey Boys.

Pia Toscano

Guests included: Kim Cleworth & Atty Cleworth (Honorees), Rosanna Scotto (Master of Ceremonies), Erich Bergen (Entertainment), Pia Toscano (Recording Artist), Larry Scott (Lawrence Scott Events), Ashley Loren (Broadway Star), Chris Meloni (Actor), Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber (TV’s The Bachelor), Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno (Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ)), Dolores Catania (Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ)), Jennifer FesslerNicole Miller (Fashion Designer), Lindsay Solmer (Influencer), Alexa Laura (Influencer), Gina Valles (Influencer), Mar Jennings (TV Show Host), and Jon James Stavola (Artist).

