Unveiling A New Future In Livable Furniture With Rodd Rafieha

The furniture industry is an old soul, servicing the masses even before consumerism took flight. The unique spaces where sofas, dining tables, and bedding coexist with our evolutions are not going anywhere, but how we enjoy those pieces is already on the cusp of a renaissance. Abbyson, the family-owned purveyor of modern household provisions, has been quietly transforming the furniture industry for over 30 years, expertly driving the world’s craving for livable spaces that offer something a little extra. Rodd Rafieha, son of Abbyson’s founder, Abby Rafieha, helps the company’s revenue growth and development as Chief Sales Officer, applying the lessons he learned from his father growing up to invite youthful energy to a historically dusty market.

Beginning in 1989, the Abbyson name became synonymous with innovation and creative design. The company introduced the first drop-ship platform for e-commerce markets in 2008, a novel approach in the furniture business at the time. As a domain, e-commerce was just getting started and had barely lifted its feet off the ground. By opening the floodgates and drop-shipping furniture across the country on different retail platforms, Abbyson added wings to the furniture market by making high-quality furniture accessible to anyone, everywhere. Because of this drop-ship model, the company grew by 2000% in 2008 alone.

Abby Rafieha, Abbyson’s founder, demonstrated the ins and outs of the family business to his three sons through adolescence. Today, Rodd Rafieha continues to weave Abbyson’s core values into his day’s work, especially on the innovation front. In 2018, Rodd Rafieha played an integral role in developing and executing the company’s iTable Mini, a unique evolution of the classic sofa. The first of its kind, the iTable Mini is an integrated Bluetooth device that allows a user to play music through their couch. It can also simultaneously charge any device while activating its Bluetooth technology. In one sweep, this item brought an elevated level of functionality to their product line, a sector that has since grown by 300% between 2018-2022.

Rafieha is active on both social media and athletics, which explains his energetic approach to furniture sales and home design. Much of the furniture industry can feel dated, but Rafieha activates the space with enthusiasm and a zest for progressive growth. This kind of excitement is what we need with home furnishings of this caliber because in order to keep the industry relevant with younger generations, there needs to be a certain level of leadership and a hunger for breaking boundaries. In his spare time, Rafieha typically engages with sporting events ranging from NBA games to ATP tennis tournaments. Additionally, Rafieha enjoys boxing and martial arts and holds a Black Belt in Hapkido blend. Staying active keeps the drive to improve and succeed fresh in his mind, routinely finding new ways to elevate the family business to new heights. Celebrating Abbyson comes naturally for Rafieha and his family, but it goes a step further when you run in the winner’s circle.

The company is currently further developing different areas and spaces to implement the same kind of technology they introduced with the iTable Mini, striving to elevate any space with the swift invention. Abbyson offers a suite of premium products that withstand the test of time, and the company continues to expand its offerings beyond the protocol of most furniture companies. This year, in 2022, they are launching an exclusive and distinctive mattress & boxspring program, and in 2023 they plan to roll out a rug sector.

Today, Abbyson is still swiftly executed by the family, along with over 500 team members nationwide and over 2,000 worldwide. Abbyson remains a family affair, and its loyal customer base is like their extended family.

Written in partnership with Ascend