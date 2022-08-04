Maison MURA Le Club has just opened application to their membership which will offer to one-time shopper, wine amateur, aficionado or collector, a new way to discover, learn, acquire, and share their wines and spirits with a like-minded community.

Photo Credit: Maison MURA

Set to open this fall, Maison MURA will be a multi-experience venue with a part retail space, a part lounge area and a part private tasting room. While Miami’s upcoming wine club and community has been highly anticipated, this week, they have officially launched a waiting list for their membership called Le Club, a bespoke program for 150 only members.

Celebrating joie de vivre has always been the driving force behind the co-owners of Maison MURA, Philippe Vasilescu and Matthieu Yamoum. The childhood friends’ elevated membership truly embodies the luxury status of the wine appreciation experience they envisioned from the very beginning.

Maison MURA Le Club offers to their members not only one but two level of access – Priority and Exclusive – which will be activated on the first day of opening of the venue:

The Priority Access proposes amenities that members will surely appreciate from the very start of their membership. From getting a head start on rare purchasing and investment opportunities of the finest wines and spirits, as well as priority product delivery within the Miami area seven days a week and priority reservation to “La Cave,” their private event room that accommodates up to 12 people. Besides, Members will receive priority invitations to private in-store and local, national, and international event experiences throughout the year.

Photo Credit: Maison MURA – MKDA Florida

Maison MURA has already a few events on schedule for their grand opening this Fall. From Laurent Perrier and Barons de Rothschild Champagne, as well as Krug and Dom Pérignon, many Domaines from Burgundy and some iconic names in California like Harlan, Opus One and Patrimony, get ready to attend the most memorable tastings and dinners in the Miami Downtown area!

In addition to the Priority Access, the Exclusive Access offers its own world of privileges: members are allowed to invite two people to Maison MURA’s annual celebration event in Miami, will benefit from a direct-line access to their own dedicated sommelier for everyday needs and recommendations to elevate their wine lifestyle to the next level.

Another priceless perk is the insider access to Maison MURA’s network of global winery and distillery partners in the USA and overseas to facilitate visits and bespoke experiences. Starting 2023, members will also be able to participate in bi-annual, members-only sommelier-led trips to France’s and Italy’s regions as well as Napa Valley, California. And as of 2024, members will be granted the option to store their own wines purchased at Maison MURA in the club’s off-site temperature-controlled wine storage in Miami.