Inside The Dior Men Winter 2022 Pop-Up On Rodeo Drive

Photo Credit: Courtesy of DiorDior is the latest to set up shop on the iconic Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. After their menswear Winter 2022 Collection debuted in January, the fashion house is bringing its collection to a posh pop-up store. This shop showcases an inside look at Kim Jones’ sophisticated collection consisting of elevated coats and outerwear, refined double-breasted blazers, polished pants, and more exquisitely tailored ready-to-wear. This collection also featured the popular Dior x Birkenstock collaboration.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of DiorA little taste of France in California, this store transports its customers to a Parisian paradise. The French luxury fashion house has transformed the shop to replicate the Alexandre III bridge in its dreamy, European setting. The interior of the store features an abundance of Art Nouveau lamp posts, imagery of the Paris skyline, and an LED screen showcasing the brand’s Winter 2022 campaign video. Exclusive to the Rodeo Drive location, the pop-up includes a gold 3D-printed Pegasus sculpture. The space is finished with a magical touch of flickering lights in the tunnel.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of DiorThis location is one in a series of openings happening globally including an installation at Dior’s New York Flagship boutique on 5th Avenue. The Beverly Hills pop-up is now open through September 19th.