Haute Living Rande Gerber Cover
News
Entrepreneur & Visionary Extraordinaire Rande Gerber Reveals The Power Of Intuition
James Harden
Cover Story
It’s Time For James Harden To Try Something New
Ne-Yo
News
Ne-Yo Is Back And Better Than Ever After A 4-Year Hiatus. The Reason Is Self-Explanatory.
Tyreek Hill
Cover Story
Tyreek “The Cheetah” Hill Is On The Prowl And Chasing Greatness In The Magic City
Carmelo Anthony
Cover Story
Carmelo Anthony, One Of The NBA’s Biggest Oenophiles, Releases His Debut Label, The Seventh Estate

Inside The Dior Men Winter 2022 Pop-Up On Rodeo Drive

Fashion, Haute Shopping, News

Inside The Dior Men Winter 2022 Pop-Up On Rodeo DrivePhoto Credit: Courtesy of DiorDior is the latest to set up shop on the iconic Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. After their menswear Winter 2022 Collection debuted in January, the fashion house is bringing its collection to a posh pop-up store. This shop showcases an inside look at Kim Jones’ sophisticated collection consisting of elevated coats and outerwear, refined double-breasted blazers, polished pants, and more exquisitely tailored ready-to-wear. This collection also featured the popular Dior x Birkenstock collaboration. 

Inside The Dior Men Winter 2022 Pop-Up On Rodeo DrivePhoto Credit: Courtesy of DiorA little taste of France in California, this store transports its customers to a Parisian paradise. The French luxury fashion house has transformed the shop to replicate the Alexandre III bridge in its dreamy, European setting. The interior of the store features an abundance of Art Nouveau lamp posts, imagery of the Paris skyline, and an LED screen showcasing the brand’s Winter 2022 campaign video. Exclusive to the Rodeo Drive location, the pop-up includes a gold 3D-printed Pegasus sculpture. The space is finished with a magical touch of flickering lights in the tunnel.

Inside The Dior Men Winter 2022 Pop-Up On Rodeo DrivePhoto Credit: Courtesy of DiorThis location is one in a series of openings happening globally including an installation at Dior’s New York Flagship boutique on 5th Avenue. The Beverly Hills pop-up is now open through September 19th.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Louis Vuitton Launches "200 Trunks 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition" In Los Angeles
Art
August 11, 2022
Trunk Triumph: Louis Vuitton Launches “200 Trunks 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition” In Los Angeles
By Adrienne Faurote
City Guide
August 11, 2022
Check Out These Decadent Spots To Enjoy Dine Out Boston
By Kellie Speed
Beloved Miami Haute Spot KYU Makes Its Manhattan Debut
Haute Cuisine
August 11, 2022
Beloved Miami Restaurant KYU Makes Its Manhattan Debut
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Lionel Richie
City Guide
August 11, 2022
Cocktail Of The Week: “Dancing On The Ceiling” — An Homage To Lionel Richie — At The Wynn Las Vegas
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami