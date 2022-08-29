Photo Credit: Audi

It’s official: Audi is getting into the Formula 1 game. From 2026, the brand will compete in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with a specially developed power unit at Audi Sport’s facility in Neuburg near Ingolstad, marking the first time in more than a decade that a Formula 1 power train will be built in Germany. Photo Credit: Audi

Audi announced its entry at a press conference at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa- Francorchamps. where Markus Duesmann, chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, explained: “Motorsport is an integral part of Audi’s DNA,” says Markus Duesmann. “Formula 1 is both a global stage for our brand and a highly challenging development laboratory. The combination of high performance and competition is always a driver of innovation and technology transfer in our industry. With the new rules, now is the right time for us to get involved. After all, Formula 1 and Audi both pursue clear sustainability goals.”

Photo Credit: Audi

The key to getting involved in the world’s most popular racing series is the clear plan to become more sustainable and cost-efficient. The new technical rules, which will apply from 2026, focus on greater electrification and advanced fuel that is more sustainable than that which is currently used. In addition to the existing cap on costs for teams, a cost cap for power unit manufacturers will be introduced in 2023. In addition, Formula 1 has set itself the ambitious goal of being a carbon-neutral racing series by 2030.

Photo Credit: Audi

Audi will announce a decision on which team they will be lining up with in 2026 by the end of this year. Photo Credit: Audi