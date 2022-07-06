Ne-Yo
Ne-Yo Is Back And Better Than Ever After A 4-Year Hiatus. The Reason Is Self-Explanatory.
The Mandarin Oriental Miami Is Now Offering A Bespoke The Macallan M Tasting ExperiencePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental MiamiSituated on the exclusive island of Brickell Key is the renowned luxury resort, Mandarin Oriental Miami. Spanning over three acres and known for its premier spa, immaculate accommodations, and five-star dining, the Mandarin Oriental Miami curates an experience like no other for both guests and locals. In fact, they have just unveiled their latest bespoke experience at the MO Bar & Lounge: a tasting with The Macallan M. Offered exclusively at the Mandarin Oriental Miami, guests can now indulge in The Macallan M by the glass and its unique pouring ritual.  

The Macallan M Collection celebrates each of The Macallan’s Six Pillars — Natural Colour, Mastery, Curiously Small Spirit Stills, The Estate, Exceptional Oak Casks, and Sherry Wine. And, The Macallan M is the embodiment of ‘Natural Colour’ as it is a testament to The Macallan’s commitment to craftsmanship and dedication to using the finest, completely natural ingredients. 

The Macallan M Experience at the Mandarin Oriental Miami

Matured in hand-selected sherry seasoned oak casks, M proudly showcases The Macallan’s rich natural color and is a personification of the rich influence that sherry seasoned oak casks have on the spirit which rests within. Throughout the experience at MO Bar & Lounge, guests are instantly immersed into the sensory world of The Macallan M by tasting notes that evoke herbal notes of liquorice and tea leaves combined with smooth crème anglaise and chocolate orange with a hint of wood spice and smelling a sweet black cherry and demerara sugar with a sensorial mix of polished oak and leather, softened with hints of indulgent chocolate and vanilla.

This rare and exclusive spirit epitomizes transparency as the quality of the whisky glistens in the crystal Lalique decanter, encapsulating the brand’s naturally dark spirit. The premium quality of The Macallan M is synonymous with the unparalleled standards of Mandarin Oriental Miami, making for the perfect match. 

The Mandarin Oriental Miami Is Now Offering A Bespoke The Macallan M Tasting ExperiencePhoto Credit: Courtesy of The Macallan

For a tasting experience like no other, visit the MO Bar & Lounge located at 500 Brickell Key Dr, Miami, FL 33131. And to learn more about The Macallan M, click here.

