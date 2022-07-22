Miami Swim Week returned to South Beach this July, bringing the heat. Designed to reveal the swim industry’s top emerging and established designers, Miami Swim Week showcased innovative designs through phenomenal backdrops while sharing swimwear’s future with the world.

For Natalija Dedic Stojanovic, the founder of Paraiso Miami Beach, Miami Swim Week Is the epicenter of the swimwear and resort wear industry, noting that this year has proven to be the busiest yet. Stojanovic’s goal with Paraiso is to connect brands, people, and fashion in the swimwear industry across the globe — and this year, she brought together a roster of brands that spans niche and luxury while highlighting accessible, inclusive collections that show purchasable looks directly after each show. “Paraiso Miami Beach is the official platform, allowing brands to highlight their new collections to an industry crowd of fashion lovers,” says Stojanovic. “Thousands of buyers fly to Miami for the market, and we’ve seen a rise in interest from notable editors from the US and Latin American market.”

Ahead, we’re giving a haute look at the chicest shows and happenings during Miami Swim Week 2022.

ACACIA by Naomi Newirth

Photo Credit: Getty ImagesOn a jaw-dropping ocean-front runway show, ACACIA by Naomi Newirth unveiled its Resort 2023 Swim and Ready-to-Wear collection, grasping the audience through its ultra-feminine, creative, and effortless designs. Dreamy yet sophisticated, the collection featured tropical floral prints, sport surfer-inspired silhouettes, and asymmetric cut-out designs while mixing pops of ocean-inspired shades, including Sky Blue, Mint Green, and Lavender. As for ready-to-wear, we see an array of eloquent beachwear, sheer mesh fabrics, and lively mini dresses with ruffle detailing.

Milly’s Swim Week Dinner Hosted by Olivia Ponton & Haute Living at ZZ’s Club

Photo Credit: BFAKicking off the thrilling Miami Swim Week weekend, iconic contemporary fashion and lifestyle brand Milly hosted an intimate dinner at Miami’s ZZ’s Club, celebrating the new 2022 Cabana collection alongside SI swimsuit model Olivia and Haute Living.

Camilla

Photo Credit: Getty ImagesCelebrating the spirit of diversity, Camilla shared its mystical and hip ‘Our Natural Collection’ inspired by the sweeping white-sand Bondi beach. The collection was showcased at the Faena Forum, spotlighting magical animal prints with vibrant energy synonymous with swimwear and ready-to-wear designs. To close the exciting runway show, model Tyson Beckford and designer Camilla Franks strutted down the runway before heading off in a custom Camilla Lamborghini.

GIGI C Bikinis

Photo Credit: Gigi C TeamHosted at The W Hotel, Gigi Caruso and The Gigi C Bikinis Team welcomed guests to a day full of her latest swim and activewear. The atmosphere was infectious, with warm smiles and rooms full of conversations about her latest creations. The inspiring 22-year-old sat down with Haute Living giving us an inside look at her latest arrivals, introducing us to the chicest mesh cover ups, a new look at her staple Gabriella Top, and an array of dreamy pastels. Gigi was born with bilateral moderate to moderately severe sensorineural hearing loss. From an early age, she found a deep connection to the sea, making it her place of solace, drawing inspiration from her love of the ocean while creating a collection elevating functional, elegant designs. Not only is she a world-class designer, but a recent graduate of USC. Making this only the beginning for Gigi C Swim, leaving us eager for what’s to come.

Haute Living & Sexy Fish Miami Swim Week Dinner with Devon Windsor

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice / Haute Living

Haute Living celebrated Miami Swim Week with supermodel and entrepreneur Devon Windsor with an intimate dinner at Miami Hot Spot, Sexy Fish with dear friends of Windsor and Haute Living in attendance including Daniela Botero, Martha Graeff, and more.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Photo Credit: Getty ImagesA highlight of Miami Swim Week, Sports Illustrated hosted its annual runway show during Paraiso Miami Beach at the W Hotel South Beach. Celebrities, socialites, and press gathered poolside as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models including Jasmine Sanders, Camille Kostek, Brooks Nader, Olivia Ponton, and more.

Full of surprises and exciting moments, the Sports Illustrated show featured mom and daughter duo Katie and Denise Austin, the sister duo of Hunter and Michaela McGrady, and the first Rookie for the 2023 issue: Nicole Williams English. Accompanied by her husband and former Chargers linebacker Larry English, Nicole Williams dashed down the runway and spectacularly announced the couple are expecting their first child.

Luli Fama

Photo Credit: Getty ImagesA Miami staple, Luli Fama unveiled its Resort and Cruise 2023 collection introducing a new category for the brand, Ready-to-Wear, and swimwear. Perennially a fan favorite, the Luli Fama Runway show embraced the “Luli Babe” mantra by displaying an incredibly haute and sexy look. Designed using an array of prints, sequin dresses, and retro-styled jumpsuits, the Luli Fama collection caught the attention of many through the week. The swim and resort collections are available for purchase immediately following the runway show.

Poster Girl Cruise

Photo Credit: ImaxTreeThe Poster Girl Cruise 2023 Runway Show brought back 80s chic through textures and bold color palettes with oversized belts, latex, and miniskirts. The London-based brand presented the collection at Soho Beach House following the glorious, funky work of designers Francesca Capper and Natasha Somerville. The show was fiery, embracing the body while presenting silk chiffon cascades and a fresh take on latex, showcasing each model’s unique features. The vibrant ambiance was right on cue with the brand’s image with front row celebrities dressed in Poster Girl, some of our favorite looks seen on Charly Jordan, Mary Fitzgerald, and Carmen Carrera.

Azulu Poolside

Photo Credit: AzuluA collection of keepsakes inspired by the summer vacations on the shores of Dalmatia or the childhood memories and connections to the sea, AZULU were able to merge these wonderful moments into their Memento/R’23 collection. A full assortment of pieces ranging from swimwear to innovative knitwear, evening gowns to silk jersey dresses in the beautiful hues of the seaside, Memento/R’23 offers a wearable work of art for any future memory.

Sinesia Karol

Photo Credit: Getty ImagesCelebrating the 10th anniversary of her brand, Sinesia Karol brought luxury to PARAISO Miami Beach with her Resort 2023 “Garden Collection.” Highlighted by bold and bright colors such as orange, fuchsia, yellow, metallic seafoam green, the “Garden Collection” hosts a variety of long skirts, dresses, one-piece bathing suits, and bikinis.

Karol’s sophisticated diamond-shaped and floral prints were debuted by a runway of supermodels and influencers including Brazilian models Julia Pereira and Priscilla Ricart. Walking down the runway, these models glanced at some of Miami Swim Week’s top celebrities, influencers, and personalities such as Brazilian Model Andressa Suita, fashion influencer Katya Tolstova and fashion blogger Chrisie Ferrari.

HEYMAEVE x Dibs Beauty x JMP The Label

Photo Credit: World Red EyeThe ultimate Summer Soiree hosted at Nikki Beach was a day dedicated to Alicia Sandves’ exquisite water-resistant jewelry, DIBS Beauty products, and JMP The Label swim sets. Guests were sipping and socializing while shopping around, making this a can’t-miss event.

Sunga Life

Photo Credit: SungaSunga Life show brought together supermodels and superheroes at Miami Swim Week. Founder Jeff Gum, a 10-year Navy SEAL veteran, walked the runway with SI Swimsuit Model Clarissa Bowers, wearing American Flag swimwear inspired by Jeff’s years in the service. Kaj Larsen, another SEAL veteran, walked in a Ukraine Sunga, inspired by his time spent in Ukraine doing humanitarian work while rescuing wounded soldiers from the front lines.