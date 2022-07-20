Photo Credit: JIERE/Shutterstock.com

If you’ve always dreamed of traveling to Mykonos, you’re not alone: this Greek island in the Aegean Sea is currently the hottest summer destination around, and the hautest, too, due to its summer party scene. Heck, even Elon Musk is hanging there right now! Beaches such as Paradise and Super Paradise are full of partygoers intent on eyeing the white washed walls, crystal clear waters, and meandering cobblestone streets while enjoying the plethora of dance clubs that attract world-renowned DJs and which typically stay open until the wee hours of the morning. But where should you go and what should you do during a stay in Mykonos? Let our handy luxury guide help you!

WHERE TO STAY

Mykonos Riviera

Photo Credit: Mykonos Riviera

Mykonos Riviera Hotel & Spa, the island’s newest luxury hotel, opened on May 9th for its first full season. The luxury, 44 room-and-suite with a nautical feel, was designed by London’s MKV Design and built into the hillside with unique features like a glass-bottom pool lit with fiber-optics to twinkle at night; an art installation by Athens sculptor ​​Venia Dimitrakopoulou; and 10 unique two-and-three-bedroom villas built into the cascading resort. Each two-story maisonette has its own living spaces, pool and terraces, and some have their own gym and spa.

The hotel’s main, 2,200-square-foot infinity pool faces west, for nightly sunsets over the sparkling Aegean Sea, and is lit with fiber optics for a unique twinkling starlit effect after sundown. Other amenities include two restaurants with Greek and Mediterranean cuisine, and a 5,000 square foot Oqua Spa featuring an indoor, naturally lit heated thalassotherapy pool, a Traditional Roman hammam, and sauna, in addition to six treatment rooms, and a fully equipped 800-square-foot fitness center. Its prime location, ​​in front of the Tourlos Marina & Port right in the heart of Mykonos Town, allows guests to arrive via yacht and conveniently anchor their craft in the marina. Guests without their own boat have easy access to the hotel’s fleet of speed boats for tours of the island, or to arrive in style to the island’s many beach clubs.

Anax

Anax Resort & Spa highlights the best of Mykonos living with it sumptuous white interiors, rounded archways, Cycladic architecture, and designer pieces with warm woods and curvy shapes. There are maisonettes and suites that are luxurious and lavish, yet which maintain a fine balance with nature. Its Wellness Center is a must.

Santa Marina

Photo Credit: Marriott

Just 10 minutes from the airport and town, Santa Marina, a Luxury Collection property, makes it easy to explore all the island’s must-see attractions before returning to the sanctuary of authentic Aegean beauty at Ornos Bay. There are 101 guest rooms and suites here, along with 13 villas, all of which offer beach-chic interiors with modern, natural luxury, opening to balconies with hypnotic Aegean views. Discover the only private sandy beach on Mykonos, gorgeous infinity pools, the international-calibre Ginkgo Spa and four options for dining and drinks, highlighted by Buddha-Bar Beach, the Aegean interpretation of the world-famous Buddha-Bar lifestyle experience and Mykonos Social, Michelin-starred Jason Atherton’s first restaurant in the Mediterranean.

Bill & Coo Coast

Bill & Coo is an intimate adults-only seaside retreat on a sunny stretch of Agios Ioannis beach where barefoot luxury is the norm, surrounded by fragrant gardens full of lavender, olive trees, and prickly pear. The highlights of this 10-acre property include an outdoor pool at sea level, fine dining, a waterfront fitness room, and one of the island’s hot spots, BeefBar Mykonos.

Belvedere Hotel

Photo Credit: The Belvedere

The Belvedere Hotel, framed by a lush garden, is one to beat. This opulent white-washed hotel embraces the Myconian experience with its waterfront villas, lush landscaping, sun-bleached labyrinth of hanging balconies, stone-paved paths and wellness hideaways that inspire a deep sense of relaxation, and, of course, its signature restaurant, courtesy of none other than chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

Katikies Mykonos

Photo Credit: Christos Drazos/Katikies Hotel

Katikies Mykonos, member of the Leading Hotels of the World, is located in the the island’s most romantic corner—just 2.5 miles from Mykonos Town— Agios Ioannis — which offers a relaxed atmosphere with fine restaurants, birds eye views of Delos, Apollo’s birthplace, and breathtaking white-sand beaches.Its white and blue in the Greek tradition, with a plethora of dining outlets and lunges that include the wonderful Champagne Bar by Fleur de Miraval.

WHERE TO PLAY

Billionaire Mykonos

Photo Credit: Billionaire Mykonos

F1 billionaire Flavio Briatore has brought his Billionaire brand to Mykonos this summer. Hosted in a charming beach-front building on Choras Mikonou, Briatore has created a new concept of night-long entertainment pioneered in Dubai which brings together an amazing culinary journey of luxury dining, paired with an electrifying atmosphere of entertainers, followed by a high-energy celebration that brings an even more massive party to this quintessential party island.

Super Paradise Beach Club

Photo Credit: Aerial-motion/Shutterstock.com

Maroon umbrellas are the signature trademark of Mykonos’ top party spot. Super Paradise, and it is indeed that for the hardcore day into night clubgoer. It’s the ultimate glamour spot: Think bikini-clad bodies, champagne popping, DJ beats. At night, it’s an EDM spot for the masses.

Paradise Beach Club

Photo Credit: leoks/Shutterstock.com

While Super Paradise has a bit of both day and night, Paradise Beach Club is best enjoyed at night, with some of the top DJs in the world spinning and parading over a slew of stunners (and by slew, we mean hundreds of partygoers). If you’re ready to rave, do it here.

Cavo Paradiso

While Super Paradise and Paradise can be found by the ocean, Cavo Paradiso has a different aquatic vibe: at the beach. This all-night party does everything lavishly: THE biggest DJs, THE best sound system, THE top lighting, and the creme de la creme of DJs. The real party doesn’t start until well past midnight, so get that Red Bull ready and prepare to stick around to see the sunrise.

WHERE TO WINE & DINE

Zuma

Photo Credit: Zuma

Contemporary Japanese eatery Zuma debuted a first-of-its-kind lifestyle destination in Mykonos this month, celebrating the award-winning restaurant concept that was first created and founded in London in 2002 by Rainer Becker. This spot, in its third summer, will now be the first creative, multi-purpose concept within the portfolio and will be followed by many other locations unveiled in international destinations in the years to come. The new property is certain to be a hotspot given the brand’s pedigree, with a restaurant, lounge and bar, sleek infinity pool, day beds, and resident DJ. The space will take guests from day to night, with the sound of chilled house beats accompanying Grecian sunsets throughout the season

Matsuhisa

After meeting in London in 2003, world-renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa and the Ioannidis siblings decided to transform a mid-19th century mansion into one of the most coveted restaurants in Mykonos. This Cycladic outpost of his upscale Japanese eatery embraces Matsuhisa’s signatures, such as rock shrimp salad, yellowtail jalapeno, white fish dry miso, salmon karashi su miso and sashimi salad,as well local Greek fish and seafood from the Aegean Sea.

Mykonos Social

Photo Credit: Marriott

With inspiring views of the Aegean Sea, Mykonos Social is indisputably beautiful, but it also showcases incredible dishes courtesy of pedigreed Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton. Atherton’s first fine dining restaurant in the Mediterranean offers refreshing Mediterranean and Greek dishes as well as creative cocktails, perfect for long summer days by the beach.

Bagatelle

Photo Credit: Cerruti Draime

New Yorkers and Miamians are already familiar with Bagatelle, an elevated brunch into dinner party spot with sparklers galore and banquet-top dancing. But here in Greece, it’s next level. Inspired by his childhood summers in the south of France, designer Fabrizio Casiraghi’s vision includes three terraces where guests can wine, dine, and watch the sun set over the Aegean Sea whilst enjoying craft cocktails. Throughout the restaurant’s interior, guests will find subtle references to the sun, including an impressive sundial with the Latin quote “Sol Recit Umbra Monet”, which can be translated as “the sun rules the shadows.” The designer created custom-made furniture from delicately varnished wood, reminiscent of Riva boats, that have been matched with yellow and blue textiles, a nod to the sun, sea, sand and Bagatelle’s signature blue shade. The unique luminosity of the terracotta floor creates the foundations of the restaurant and boasts a stone or marble inlay, inspired by courtyards of magnificent villas across the South of France. The fare follows suit in greatness. Specific to the Mykonos location, guests can enjoy picnic basket style starters, filled with Greek favorites such as pita bread, zaatar and Greek yogurt with honey, fresh fruit and hazelnuts; locally caught fish cooked in vine leave; or Cycladic lamb chops served with mint pesto.