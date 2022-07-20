James Harden
Haute Living’s Slam Dunk Of A Night For NBA All-Star James Harden’s Haute Wine And Spirits Cover

Haute Scene, News

 

 Kamal Hotchandani, CEO of Haute Living Group and cover star James Harden

Photo Credit: Kassandra Cerdeiros / Cerious Productions

Haute Living and notable guests had a baller of a night celebrating the NBA All-Star James Harden on his Haute Wine & Spirits cover release. The event was beautifully designed around the launch of Harden’s newest wine brand, J-Harden x J-Shed. The exclusive seated dinner was held at the LA’s Melroseplace. To start the night, an array of pass-arounds were served, and a variety of cocktails were on tap.

Between J-Harden X J-Shed California Cabernet Sauvignon and Red Blend wine and the Tequila Gran Damante, in which he is an investor, the finest of beverages were definitely on deck. As the night transformed into an intimate dinner, the menu, which included filled with spicy pasta alla vodka, king salmon, focaccia, and more were served. While indulging in tasty entrées and lively conversations, it was only a matter of time till the fork hit the glass and guests were drawn into a proper toast.

Guests and James Harden toast with Matthew Springate of Louis XII

Photo Credit: Kassandra Cerdeiros / Cerious Productions

Matthew Springate of Louis XII held a special tasting with a ceremonial unwrapping of the exquisite decanter of Louis XIII Cognac that guests tasted and toasted. As the New York styled Cheesecake with blackberry drizzle and fresh fruit closed off the food portion of the dinner, Harden’s family and special guests Manny Kess, Troy Pane, Jebril “Fresh” Jalloh, Sommer Ray, Alexa Perkins, Price Arana, Dr. Victoria Veytsman, The Shoe Surgeon, CEO of Haute Living Group Kamal Hotchandani, and Haute Living’s vice president April Donelson, and editor-in-chief of Haute Living Laura Schreffler gathered around to watch the brilliant Crime by Design put a marker in hand, and take to the cover star’s blow-up to create a unique piece of art, or better yet, a masterpiece. All details made for a slam dunk of a night!

J-Harden X J-Shed California Cabernet Sauvignon and Red Blend wine

Photo Credit: Kassandra Cerdeiros / Cerious Productions

Manny Kess, Sommer Ray, Alexa Perkins, Matthew Springate

Photo Credit: Kassandra Cerdeiros / Cerious Productions

