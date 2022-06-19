Cover Story
Scott EastwoodPhoto Credit: Meiomi Wines / Dana Goodson Photography
Scott Eastwood has one of the most famous fathers in Hollywood — actor/director Clint Eastwood — and while he can’t be with his dad today as he’s currently in Greece filming Tin Soldier with Robert DeNiro and Jamie Foxx, he did take a break from rigorous shooting schedule to chat about his favorite Father’s Day traditions, his love of golf, and his new partnership with Meiomi, the Official Wine of the PGA Tour.

The 36-year-old actor says, “One of my favorite Father’s Day traditions is hitting the golf course with my dad for a little father/son competition and rivalry. It’s a great activity for the two of you to be together and undistracted around nature for a few hours. My dad’s taught me a lot about the game of golf (and some life lessons too) on our 18-hole adventures, and we’ve made some pretty special memories on the greens over the years.”

He adds, “As a dog dad myself, there is nothing better than having a romantic evening after a game of golf drinking a little Pinot Noir and hanging with my dog Josie. This is the perfect pour, especially after a day on the course, that any dad will enjoy…This year, I’m planning to throw sliders on the grill, turn on a little golf, and open a bottle of Meiomi’s Red Blend.”

Scott EastwoodPhoto Credit: Meiomi Wines / Dana Goodson Photography

Meiomi is the Official Wine of the PGA TOUR. Can you tell us a bit about your love of golf and why you are partnering with Meiomi?

As a dedicated golfer and wine-drinker, Meiomi is a natural fit for me (love that their grapes are sourced from California, my home state).

Do you get starstruck around any golfers? Which ones?

I have massive respect for the pros. And I may be a bit jealous that they get to spend most days on the course.

What was your first memory of golfing? Your first course?

I remember being on the course from a very young age. I’ve been able to play on some of the most amazing courses in the world, like Tehama Golf Club.Scott EastwoodPhoto Credit: Meiomi Wines / Dana Goodson Photography

Would you say you’re more of a putter or a driver, or somewhere in between?

I’ve been working on my putting game and recently got to play at Meiomi’s Sip & Swing simulator at the PLAYERS Championship. Matthew Wolff and I had a lot of fun.

What are some must-have items in your golf bag at all times?

I always have my Callaway club, a Bluetooth speaker, extra golf balls, and a bottle of Meiomi Rosé (or the Pinot Noir for cooler days). And don’t forget sunscreen.

What do you love about golfing? What is the allure, for those who don’t currently golf or don’t understand it?

My favorite thing is really just being out on the course with family or friends, enjoying some wine and music and seeing where 9 or 18 holes takes us.

Scott EastwoodPhoto Credit: Meiomi Wines / Dana Goodson Photography

What upcoming projects do you have that you can speak to?

There is a lot of very exciting stuff in the works. I’ve been in Greece shooting Tin Soldier alongside Robert DeNiro and Jamie Foxx and will also be seen in the latest installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X. Next up you can see me in the film April 29, 1992, which is about the 1992 LA uprising.

You’ve been shooting in Greece. Have you had time to explore the area? What’s been the best bit about being abroad thus far?

Greece is insanely beautiful. I recently got to spend the weekend in Mykonos which was a lot of fun.

What do you and your cast members do in your time off there?

Lots of time in the gym and in the sun for sure.

Scott EastwoodPhoto Credit: Meiomi Wines / Dana Goodson Photography

