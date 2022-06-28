Tyreek Hill
Cover Story
Tyreek “The Cheetah” Hill Is On The Prowl And Chasing Greatness In The Magic City
Carmelo Anthony
Cover Story
Carmelo Anthony, One Of The NBA’s Biggest Oenophiles, Releases His Debut Label, The Seventh Estate
Cover Story
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega
LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course

Mr. Hospitality Celebrates the LGBTQ+ Community with ‘Birds of Paradise’ Monthly Dinner Party

News

In support of the LGBTQ+ community, Mr. Hospitality has been hosting a series of monthly LGBTQ+ dinner parties. ‘Birds of Paradise’ took place on June 15th at El Tucán featuring fascinating guest hosts, performers, singers, and dancers. The dinner consisted of a curated three-course fixed menu with a charity component, where a portion of the proceeds went to a specific non-profit LGBTQ+ Organization.

El Tucán was transformed into a mesmerizing supper club, celebrated and hosted by the cherished Drag Queen, TP (Total Package) Lords. This Pride Edition event featured live performances by non-binary musician, actor, activist, and choreographer, Kat Cunning, alongside, Cuban-American Miami native singer-songwriter and America’s Got Talent/ American Idol Alumni, Yoli Mayor. Additionally, the guests danced the night away with Carmen Carrera, iconic TV personality and transgender rights activist, back by popular demand, performing her second burlesque show at El Tucán.

A portion of the night’s proceeds will be donated to Equality Florida, a nonprofit organization that fights for equality amongst Florida’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community.

Don’t miss the next ‘Birds of Paradise’ pop-up dinner to take place on July 13th.

PREVIOUS POST
Inside The Peninsula New York's Exclusive Pride Pop-Up This Week
City Guide
June 28, 2022
Inside The Peninsula New York’s Exclusive Pride Pop-Up This Week
By Adrienne Faurote
Champagne Lallier Micaela Erlanger
Celebrities
June 28, 2022
A Stylish Soirée: Champagne Lallier & Celebrity Stylist Micaela Erlanger Toast To The Pre-Award Season In Los Angeles
By Adrienne Faurote
Ne-Yo
Cover Story
June 28, 2022
Ne-Yo Is Back And Better Than Ever After A 4-Year Hiatus. The Reason Is Self-Explanatory.
By Laura Schreffler
Southold Social
City Guide
June 27, 2022
Why Celebrated Chef François Payard Chose The North Fork Over The Hamptons For New Eatery Southold Social
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami