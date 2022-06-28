Mr. Hospitality Celebrates the LGBTQ+ Community with ‘Birds of Paradise’ Monthly Dinner Party

In support of the LGBTQ+ community, Mr. Hospitality has been hosting a series of monthly LGBTQ+ dinner parties. ‘Birds of Paradise’ took place on June 15th at El Tucán featuring fascinating guest hosts, performers, singers, and dancers. The dinner consisted of a curated three-course fixed menu with a charity component, where a portion of the proceeds went to a specific non-profit LGBTQ+ Organization.

El Tucán was transformed into a mesmerizing supper club, celebrated and hosted by the cherished Drag Queen, TP (Total Package) Lords. This Pride Edition event featured live performances by non-binary musician, actor, activist, and choreographer, Kat Cunning, alongside, Cuban-American Miami native singer-songwriter and America’s Got Talent/ American Idol Alumni, Yoli Mayor. Additionally, the guests danced the night away with Carmen Carrera, iconic TV personality and transgender rights activist, back by popular demand, performing her second burlesque show at El Tucán.

A portion of the night’s proceeds will be donated to Equality Florida, a nonprofit organization that fights for equality amongst Florida’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community.

Don’t miss the next ‘Birds of Paradise’ pop-up dinner to take place on July 13th.