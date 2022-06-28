Tyreek Hill
Inside The Peninsula New York's Exclusive Pride Pop-Up This Week

Inside The Peninsula New York's Exclusive Pride Pop-Up This WeekPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Peninsula New YorkA momentous Pride Month is coming to an end, and to close out the celebration on a high note, The Peninsula New York has partnered with New York’s famed Flour Shop for an exclusive pop-up this week. The two beloved New York brands have come together to create an exclusive culinary collaboration, capturing the spirit of Pride Month in the city.

Inside The Peninsula New York's Exclusive Pride Pop-Up This WeekPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Flour ShopThroughout the month, Flour Shop has been popping up throughout the Peninsula New York offering multi-sensory experiences to support New York’s LGBTQ+ community — from a bespoke turndown amenity of three Rainbow Cake Balls to a Flour Shop dessert menu, including slices of the Rainbow Ice Cream Explosion Cake all to enjoy at the hotel’s restaurant Clement. And, special to this week until Thursday, June 30th, a Rainbow Dessert Cart is making an appearance in the hotel featuring Amirah Kaseem’s iconic, colorful Push Pops, Cakewiches, Rainbow Cake Balls, and Cakescicles with all proceeds of all sales benefiting the Ali Forney Center

Inside The Peninsula New York's Exclusive Pride Pop-Up This WeekPhoto Credit: @thepeninsulanycAs a part of The Peninsula New York’s dedication to supporting Pride Month, they also created ‘The Pride at the Peninsula Package’ (starting at $1,500/night) which features curated in-room items from Flour Shop, ornate flower decorations, a $300 spa gift certificate, and a $200 donation to the Ali Forney Center.

If you happen to be in Manhattan this week, we’re deeming the The Peninsula New York x Flour Shop pop-up a must-visit.

June 28, 2022
June 28, 2022
June 28, 2022
June 27, 2022
