Photo Credit: Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

From a botanical cocktail experience to an opulent new suite stay, here are the updated amenities on offer at the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

THE DIRECTOR SUITE

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

There is very little chance you’ll want to yell “cut” after a stay in the property’s new Director Suite. In fact, you might be begging to extend. This suite is, well, pretty sweet. It’s spacious, opulent, and perfect for the film buffs and moviemakers that define Hollywood thanks to its home-away-from-home vibes, preferential pricing for use of the Hotel’s Screening Room, as well as unlimited complimentary in-room entertainment and a Hollywood-themed welcome amenity. Other offerings a fully-equipped luxury kitchen with state-of-the-art fridge; plush living room and dining room, designed for entertaining and extended stays; a custom walk-in closet that can house a slew of suitcases and trunks; a Statuario marble-lined bathroom, complete with a freestanding deep soaking tub for relaxation; and three step-out balconies with views of Beverly Hills, the Hollywood Hills, and downtown L.A. in the distance.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

THE SPA

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

A slew of new treatments are now available at the Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, designed to target an array of skin concerns including toning, sculpting, detoxifying, and more.

These include:

The Toning and Firming Body Sculpt Body Treatment, a unique body sculpting treatment leaves the skin feeling radiant, tight, and firm, with a massage specialist utilizing a stimulating Hypervolt gun to break down fat cells that produce unwanted cellulite. Guests will then be wrapped in an anti-inflammatory turmeric clay body mask that helps release water retention and skin pigmentation. The treatment concludes with a 60-minute lymphatic massage that helps reduce inflammation and lymphatic blockage, as well as improving the immune system. 110 minutes for USD 425

The Marine Algae Body Detox Body Treatment utilizes the skincare benefits and healing properties of marine algae, aiding with water retention, inflammation, and the release of unwanted toxins. The treatment begins with a Dead Sea salt body scrub followed by a body specialist cocooning guests in a healing marine algae clay body mask. The marine algae mask is absorbed into the pores to assist in releasing toxins from the body, and the treatment concludes with an application of hydrating plant-based vegan butter for brighter, rejuvenated skin. 80 minutes for USD 395

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

The Garden Zen Body Renewal Treatment is a relaxing plant-based body treatment to restore the skin and calm the mind. The treatment begins with highly skilled professionals exfoliating the skin with an aromatic Dead Sea salt body scrub made with a blend of green tea, ginger, lemongrass, mandarin, and amber botanical oils to stimulate the skin and senses. Following the body polish, guests have the choice of a 60-minute Swedish or Deep Tissue Eastern Zen aromatherapy massage, leaving guests feeling radiant and rejuvenated. 80 minutes at the cost of USD 325

The MBR Gentleman’s Facial helps to repair the damage caused by daily shaving, skin sensitivity, dullness, ageing and the environmental impact of both city and outdoor living. To begin, a skin expert will examine the skin, treating and nourishing the face with the revolutionary MBR skincare line to stimulate the skin regeneration process. This treatment ends with a relaxing head, neck, and shoulder massage, as well as skincare advice on how to prevent razor burn and inflammation due to skin sensitivity. Walk away feeling confident and rejuvenated with a natural glow. 50 minutes at USD 395

The MBR Liquid Surgery Facial is a non-invasive facial rejuvenation, combining state-of-the-art technology with revolutionary medical ingredients. Assistant Spa Manager Gilma Linares decided to bring back this facial, which is designed to transform the skin without discomfort or recovery time. The innovative treatment integrates six of the most requested applications in one system. This extraordinary Reverse-Ageing Treatment deeply hydrates, regenerates the skin’s cell functions and stimulates the production of extracellular matrix molecules, crucial for defined skin contours. 110 minutes at the cost of USD 1000

BOTANICALS COCKTAIL LOUNGE

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Los Angeles

A flower-powered cocktail lounge, open in the hotel’s main bar and lounge, is a beautiful place to celebrate summer thanks to elaborate floral installations by Poppy Lavender, creative floral-inspired cocktails by Ketel One and Ketel One Botanicals, and a California fresh menu by Executive Chef Mitch Austin.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Handcrafted cocktails include the Beverly Rose, made with Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose, watermelon, jalapeno, and lemon; the Basil Cali Bliss with Ketel One Vodka, butterfly flower tea, blackberries, lemon, and ginger beer; the Orange Grove with seedlip orange grove, orange, cinnamon, and spiced ginger ale; and more. A small bites menu by Executive Chef Mitch Austin will also be available with tempting dishes including marinated olives, truffle fries and sliders, vegetable crudites, hummus and flatbread, tuna tartare bites, beet-cured ora king salmon, and oysters.The Pop-Up Cocktail Lounge will be open weekly, Thursday-Saturday from 5:00 pm to 1:00 am and will be located on the lobby level.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills