On The Scene At The 2022 World Polo League Cup

The World Polo League (WPL) Beach Polo World Cup took over the sands of South Beach from April 29 to May 1, with over 12,000 attendees head to Miami for the three-day equestrian extravaganza. Team Casablanca, consisting of Grant Ganzi, Nic Roldan, and Juancito Bollini, took home the first-place trophy, defeating Team Richard Mille, consisting of Santos Bollini, Agustin Arellano, and Pablo Mac Donough, by a score of 11-7.

Kicking off the last day of the tournament was the Celebrity Charity Polo Match to benefit Give Back for Special Equestrians, a Florida non-profit 501C3 that provides therapeutic horseback riding scholarships for disabled children and veterans, Museum of Polo & Hall Fame, and The Polo Training Foundation.

The teams included Give Back for Special Equestrians (CEO & owner of Bodvár Rosé Ann Hafstrom, Miami news anchor Luis Aguirre, and WPL Beach Polo World Cup founder and organizer Tito Gaudenzi), The Museum of Polo & Hall of Fame (Meredith Lovegrove, Ryan Shank, and Sugar Erskine), and The Polo Training Foundation (actor Sterling Jones, Mitch Ward, and Juan Bollini).

Team Polo Training Foundation (PTF) then took on The Museum of Polo & Hall of Fame, winning 2-0 and clinching the Celebrity Cup win.

Ahead of the championship match was the Casablanca Cup, where Team Setai (Melissa Ganzi, Alejandro Novilla Astrada, and Torito Ruiz) took on Team Land Rover (Juan Bollini, Sugar Erskin, and Tito Gaudenzi), winning the Casablanca Trophy with a final score of 9–7.5. In the Bodvár Cup, Team Abra (Bash Kazi, Agustin Kronhaus, and Adrian Laplacette) came in seventh place, and the World Polo League (Haley Schaufeld, Tomacho Pieres, and Gonzalito Pieres) came in eighth. Team Ketel One (Vinny Sangaline, Pable Spinacci, and Jason Crowder) ended the consolidation matches with a 4.5-4 victory over Bodvár (Chetan Krishna, Brandon Phillips, and Tommy Biddle).

The tournament ended with a special award ceremony on the sand, during which Nic Roldan, Alejandro Novilla Astrada, and Vinny Sangaline were named Most Valuable Players, as well as the WPL’s Best Playing Ponies, Cubano (played by Roldan) and Picara (owned and played by Melissa Ganzi). Pablo Mac Donough’s horses won two Best Playing Pony awards: Irenita Creyente was named Argentine Association’s Best Playing Pony, and Nestle was named American Polo Horse Association’s Best Playing Pony.

Among the VIP spectators were Miami Dolphins players Xavien Howard and Raekwon Davis, Pitch Perfect actress Anna Kendrick, Grey’s Anatomy actor Sterling Jones, Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort, and Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen.

RESULTS

**Team Rosters Listed Below**

Winner: Casablanca

2nd Place: Richard Mille

3rd Place: The Setai

4th Place: Land Rover

5th Place: Ketel One

6th Place: Bodvár

7th Place: Abra

8th Place: World Polo League

GAME RESULTS BY DAY:

Friday, April 29, 2022

Game 1 – The Setai (11) vs. Ketel One (7.5)

Game 2 – Abra (6.5) vs. Casablanca (12)

Game 3 – Land Rover (8.5) vs. Bodvár (8)

Game 4 – World Polo League (5) vs. Richard Mille (7.5)

Saturday, April 30, 2022

Game 1 – The Setai (6) vs Richard Mille (6.5)

Game 2 – Ketel One (6.5) vs WPL (6)

Game 3 – Abra (10.5) vs Bodvár (11)

Game 4 – Casablanca (11) vs Land Rover (9.5)

Sunday, May 1, 2022

Celebrity Game – Give Back for Special Equestrians, The Polo Training Foundation, Museum of Polo Hall Fame

Game 1: The Setai (9) vs Land Rover (7.5)

Game 2: Abra (8) vs WPL (6)

Game 3: Bodvár (4) vs Ketel One (4.5)

Game 4: Casablanca (11) vs Richard Mille (7)

TEAMS:

World Polo League: Haley Schaufeld (USA), Tomacho Pieres (ARG), Gonzalito Pieres (ARG)

Land Rover: Juan Bollini (ARG), Sugar Erskin (ZA), Tito Gaudenzi (CH)

Casablanca: Grant Ganzi (USA), Nic Roldan (USA), Juancito Bollini (USA)

Bodvár: Chetan Krishna (USA), Brandon Phillips (USA), Tommy Biddle (USA)

Richard Mille: Santos Bollini (USA), Agustin Arellano (USA), Pablo Mac Donough (ARG)

The Setai: Melissa Ganzi (USA), Alejandro Novilla Astrada (ARG), Torito Ruiz (ARG)

Ketel One: Vinny Sangaline (USA), Pablo Spinacci (ARG), Jason Crowder (USA)

Abra: Bash Kazi (USA), Agustin Kronhaus (USA), Adrian Laplacette Jr. (ARG)