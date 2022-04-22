There is truly nothing better than a day at the spa. From the calming atmosphere illuminated with essential oils that help relax the mind and body to innovative treatments that can be tailored to one’s liking, escaping reality at the spa is a luxury. As we head into the new summer season, it’s time to hit reset, and there’s no better place to start than the spa. Ahead, discover Haute Living’s guide to the most luxurious Miami spas for optimal renewal, restoration, and rejuvenation.

THE ACQUALINA SPA

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Acqualina Spa

Inspired by the Mediterannean and set against the tranquil ocean with stunning views of the exclusive beach, the Acqualina Spa is a hidden oasis. From the moment you walk in, one is instantly immersed in the indulgent retreat for relaxation and rejuvenation. Spanning 20,000-square-feet with two levels, eleven intimate treatment rooms—including the extravagant Royal Spa Suite for two—spacious, state-of-the-art saunas, crystal steam rooms, an arctic ice fountain, and a private outdoor space, the Acqualina Spa is the ultimate getaway. The spa embraces the signature European Day Spa ethos of treating each visit as a journey, with individual experiences beginning with their signature selection of Ayurvedic-infused holistic, therapeutic, and meditative treatments for the face and body. The offerings range from innovative treatments like the new TMJ Release Massage and incorporating the Italian Pagani Cry T-shock anti-aging device to balancing massages and Hydrafacials. To learn more about the Acqualina Spa, click here.

THE STANDARD SPA, MIAMI BEACH

Photo Credit: The Standard Spa, Miami Beach

The Standard, Miami Beach, has recently completed an extensive architectural renovation of its approximately 4,500-square-feet Spa and introduced a series of fresh spa offerings optimal for a holistic wellness journey. The idyllic waterfront paradise located in the Venetian Islands is teeming with good energy to heal the mind, body, and spirit. The newly-imagined spa is a spa-lovers dream, from the beloved Turkish Hammam, which has been refreshed marble tile by marble tile, to the eucalyptus-infused aromatherapy steam room. The Canadian hemlock-clad cocoon Sauna provides immunity-boosting benefits and features an eye-shaped window directly overlooking the waters of Biscayne Bay; on the opposite, the new Ice Room uses cold therapies to reduce muscle tension and inflammation. In addition, the Spa menu includes new treatments such as Acupuncture Facial Rejuvenation which utilizes fine needles, microcurrents, and herbs to achieve dramatic anti-aging results, and Sea Change featuring yuzu mimosa sea algae to cleanse and exfoliate. To learn more about The Standard Spa, click here.

THE VALMONT SPA AT THE SPA IN THE SETAI

A sanctuary of serenity, the Valmont Spa at The Spa in The Setai is located just steps away from the property’s pool and exclusive beach access. An intimate spa dedicated to restoring strength, beauty and balance to the body, this spa destination features signature massages, facials, and other spa offerings designed around the natural elements of the earth. The spacious treatment rooms are full of airy light that helps calm and relax the mind and body throughout each treatment. To learn more about Valmont Spa at The Spa in The Setai, click here.

THE SPA AT THE MIAMI BEACH EDITION

Photo Credit: The Miami Beach EDITION

Located in the beloved The Miami Beach Edition, The Spa at EDITION is the beautifully designed 1,800-square-foot space that embodies the essence of a modern spa. With custom-designed daybeds surrounded by drapery and vintage Moroccan rugs, the candle-lit Relaxation Lounge is a destination on its own. The intentionally streamlined menu is simple and to the point, making it easy to customize your massage, body treatment, or facial. Complete your luxury spa experience with The Relaxation Lounge menu of ‘quick fixes’ designed to counter the stresses of life and travel: from aromatherapy inhalation to a power nap meant to simulate four hours of restful sleep. To learn more about The Spa at EDITION, click here.

THE SPA AT MANDARIN ORIENTAL, MIAMI

Located in the stunning Mandarin Oriental, Miami on Brickell Key, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Miami offers a series of innovative and restorative treatments inspired by the elements of life and the ancient traditions of Chinese, Ayurvedic, European, Balinese and Thai cultures. Combining old and contemporary techniques with expert knowledge from around the world, the highly trained spa therapists work with you to create a completely tailor-made spa experience. To learn more about The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, click here.

AWAY SPA, W SOUTH BEACH

Photo Credit: Chris Carter

This year, the W South Beach Spa went through a major $30 million design renovation—and we’re obsessed. The newly-imagined guest suites, world-class Away Spa, and leisure spaces are the perfect beach getaway for both guests and Miami locals to detox and indulge in the new offerings. The spa menu boasts relaxation massages, body healing, nails and skincare, and its most anticipated service, the Hydrafacial. The new space is airy and elevated with natural elements, creating a sense of freedom and a space to truly let go. To learn more about the Away Spa, click here.