Bridging over Naples for three generations, Naples Beach Club welcomed its guests to their beautiful white sand beaches for over 75 years. This was all made possible thanks to the Watkins family, whose legendary tradition of hospitality will live on through the Athens Group. The Athens Group is a world known developer of resorts and luxury residences such as Montages in Deer Valley & Beverly Hills, Ritz Carlton Resorts, The Four Seasons in Hawaii and more. The Athens Group is environmentally friendly, leads with sustainability and has strict eco friendly development. As they continue to redevelop the Naples Beach Club, The Athens Group will most importantly maintain the hospitality standards that the Watkins Family has upheld for many generations.

For over 70 years, The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club provided the idealized Naples lifestyle. Naples Beach Club redevelopments will make this resort a must visit world class destination with some of the highest level of amenities and personalized services. Naples’ beaches are known for their white sand and beautiful sunsets. With 216 rooms, best in class beachfront condominiums and golf-side residences, Naples Four Season Resort will be Southwest Florida’s newest haute spot. The redevelopment plan will also include a renovation of Naples’ HB’s on the Gulf, the Sunset Beach Bar, a large conference center and the Beach Club’s amazing golf course that runs Gulf to Golf.

The Naples Beach Club will also feature a “Market Square” for all guests, residents and locals. Market Square will include an indoor and outdoor cinema theatre, a restaurant with 4 bowling lanes, a kids’ club and the resort’s spa and fitness amenities. Naples Beach Club is located in the heart of Naples which embraces the entire Olde Naples historical culture along Gulf Shore Boulevard. The Athens Group plans to preserve the 104 of 125 acres of the original property for guests and private residences. In addition to landscaping and sidewalks throughout the resort, the plan preserves the property along Gulf Shore Boulevard. The Garden Walk will feature lush landscaping that will add beauty and safety for pedestrian crossing.

Naples Beach Club, a Four Season Resort is set to open late-2021. For more information, please visit https://naplesbeachclub.com You can also learn more about The Athens Group and this project here: https://athensdevco.com/project/naples-beach-club-a-four-seasons-resort/