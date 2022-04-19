INK Entertainment Opens Brand-New Italian Restaurant ‘meet Mia’ On Miami Beach

INK Entertainment, Canada’s leading lifestyle and entertainment company, has officially opened ‘meet Mia’ on Miami Beach. It is the second of the company’s expansion efforts in South Florida. Located on 620 Ocean Drive at the newly remodeled Gabriel South Beach Hotel, the restaurant embraces flavors of both coastal and northern Italy.

Managed by INK’s Charles Khabouth, Danny Soberano, and Ricardo Tabet, Mia marks the second of many restaurants and bars that INK will bring to South Florida. INK’s Executive Corporate Chef, Patrick Ochs celebrates Italian cuisine with his take on the classic dishes.

“We couldn’t be more excited than to continue to add to our Miami-based offerings with the opening of Mia,” said Charles Khabouth, Founder and CEO of INK Entertainment.” Mia brings the flavors of Italy to Ocean Drive with a cleverly designed menu that will put a unique spin on the classics, incorporating only the freshest ingredients. We feel that Mia is the perfect complement to Dalia, its sister restaurant on the property.”

The dinner menu incorporates starters, salads, and homemade pasta courses as well as larger mains of fresh fish and delicious cuts of meat. Guests will be transported by Mia’s Italian flare while enjoying ocean-side views of Miami Beach.

“Taking something as globally celebrated as Italian cuisine and giving it our own unique touch without ever sacrificing authenticity is what makes us so proud of the Mia menu,” said Patrick Ochs, Executive Corporate Chef, INK Entertainment Group. “The entirety of this menu was designed with the intention of marrying the culinary traditions of varying regions of Italy, in-turn offering favorites from all over, sharing with our guests, only the best.”

For more information, please visit meetmiamiami.com and follow @meetmiamiami on Instagram.