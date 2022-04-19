Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.
Adrien Brody
Cover Story
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”
Alexander Zverev
Cover Story
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination
Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars

INK Entertainment Opens Brand-New Italian Restaurant ‘meet Mia’ On Miami Beach

News

INK Entertainment, Canada’s leading lifestyle and entertainment company, has officially opened ‘meet Mia’ on Miami Beach. It is the second of the company’s expansion efforts in South Florida. Located on 620 Ocean Drive at the newly remodeled Gabriel South Beach Hotel, the restaurant embraces flavors of both coastal and northern Italy.

Managed by INK’s Charles Khabouth, Danny Soberano, and Ricardo Tabet, Mia marks the second of many restaurants and bars that INK will bring to South Florida. INK’s Executive Corporate Chef, Patrick Ochs celebrates Italian cuisine with his take on the classic dishes.

“We couldn’t be more excited than to continue to add to our Miami-based offerings with the opening of Mia,” said Charles Khabouth, Founder and CEO of INK Entertainment.” Mia brings the flavors of Italy to Ocean Drive with a cleverly designed menu that will put a unique spin on the classics, incorporating only the freshest ingredients. We feel that Mia is the perfect complement to Dalia, its sister restaurant on the property.”

The dinner menu incorporates starters, salads, and homemade pasta courses as well as larger mains of fresh fish and delicious cuts of meat. Guests will be transported by Mia’s Italian flare while enjoying ocean-side views of Miami Beach.

“Taking something as globally celebrated as Italian cuisine and giving it our own unique touch without ever sacrificing authenticity is what makes us so proud of the Mia menu,” said Patrick Ochs, Executive Corporate Chef, INK Entertainment Group. “The entirety of this menu was designed with the intention of marrying the culinary traditions of varying regions of Italy, in-turn offering favorites from all over, sharing with our guests, only the best.”

For more information, please visit meetmiamiami.com and follow @meetmiamiami on Instagram.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Lincoln Centennial Celebration
Celebrities
April 21, 2022
Lincoln Celebrates Its Centennial With Star Power: Brand Ambassador Matthew McConaughey + First-Ever EV, Star Concept
By Laura Schreffler
GUCCI LOVE PARADE COLLECTION
Fashion
April 21, 2022
A Gucci Love Affair: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Gucci Love Parade Collection
By Adrienne Faurote
LOUIS VUITTON SAVIOR FAIRE
Fashion
April 20, 2022
First-Class Savoir-Faire: A Look At Louis Vuitton’s Heritage In The Modern Era
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute Cuisine
April 20, 2022
Carbone Beach Presented By American Express: Michelin Star Chef Mario Carbone Hosting Exclusive Miami Event May 5-8
By Jacob Richardson

Los Angeles

New York

Miami