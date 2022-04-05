Haute Living Partners With New Hallandale Hot Spot Carousel Club For A Magical Opening Weekend

Photo Credit: 1/ST Properties

On April 1st, Carousel Club opened its doors on Hallandale Beach. Presented by Gulfstream Park, Carousel Club is a first-of-its-kind open-air entertainment destination featuring a grand, spinning Carousel Bar and live Thoroughbred horse racing.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Haute Living is hosting Carousel Club’s opening day and night festivities that include drinks, bites, and a magical ride from 12 pm – 3 AM. Featuring 14,000 square feet of open-air and tented spaces, this new venue can hold 1,500 guests with their deck, bar space, and grassy garden for lounging and games. Eats for the opening evening will be from Los Altos Taqueria, Spris Artisan Pizza, & Ms. Cheezious and can be enjoyed with delicious cocktails while taking a ride on the carousel.

Photo Credit: Paul Stoppi

During the day, guests will enjoy a more family-friendly atmosphere with the unique opportunity to experience live Thoroughbred horse racing! The entire venue includes nods to the sport including greenery, iconic racing stripes, and unique racing equipment. At night, the club will feature elevated mixology, top DJs, and live entertainment as well as their antique carousel with lounge seating.

Photo Credit: Paul Stoppi

The Club is a collaboration between 1/ST EXPERIENCE, Breakwater Hospitality Group (the minds behind Miami’s most popular outdoor, riverside venue, The Wharf), and the owners and operators of Gulfstream Park. Gulfstream Park has been one of the most important venues for Thoroughbred horse racing since 1939.

Photo Credit: Camilo Rios

“When Gulfstream Park approached us with this opportunity, it was a no-brainer,” says Emi Guerra, co-owner of Breakwater Hospitality Group. “We love the tradition behind the sport but also appreciate that this concept is more than just about Thoroughbred horse racing. It allows us to showcase our form of hospitality in such a chic and unique setting.”

Photo Credit: Paul Stoppi

Carousel Club will open weekly on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from noon till 3 AM. For bottle service, or to RSVP for a complimentary cocktail on opening weekend, April 1st – 3rd, please visit CarouselClub.com. The venue is located at 901 South Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach FL 33009 inside Gulfstream Park Village. Curbside valet is available at the North Valet, with ample complimentary parking steps away.