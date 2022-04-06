Photo Credit: Mercedes-Benz

On Tuesday, Mercedes–Maybach unveiled the final chapter of Project MAYBACH – the brand’s collaboration with the late, great designer Virgil Abloh. Designed in partnership with Mercedes-Benz Group AG Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener in 2021, the vehicle was finalized before Abloh’s untimely passing in November and is available in a strictly limited run of 150 units.

Photo Credit: Mercedes-Benz

The launch coincides with the release of a capsule collection designed by Abloh and in collaboration with Off-White™. It has been developed in connection to the Project MAYBACH electric showcar and is exclusively available to buy on Off-White™, Farfetch and Maybach Icons of Luxury online stores, as well as Off-White™ stores in select markets.

Photo Credit: Mercedes-Benz

But first, the car. This limited edition Maybach by Virgil Abloh is a fully equipped Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 (WLTP combined fuel consumption: 14.3-13.4 l/100 km | combined CO2 emissions: 326-304 g/km)1 features the unique two-tone color combination created for Project MAYBACH. The upper part of the vehicle is lacquered in a glossy obsidian black, with the lower part, side flanks and special forged rims are painted in a sand hue.

Photo Credit: Mercedes-Benz

The four-seat configuration, steering wheel, doors, lower dashboard and ceiling are lined in black and sand colored nappa leather, complete with sand colored décor trims and strips. The highpile floormats are black with a sand colored leather border and embroidered Mercedes-Maybach logo. To enhance its monolithic appearance, the window frames are painted, and a special Mercedes-Maybach and Virgil Abloh logo is inscribed on the piano black middle of the centre-console, rear cushions, head restraints and door sill panel.

Photo Credit: Mercedes-Benz

Unique to the limited-edition S-Class is a bespoke user interface, which presents the driver with an even more luxurious variation of the Maybach MBUX suite of cutting-edge technologies. Hand-picked visual elements are used to enrich the digital content: from a home button with colored border and brand logo denoting the edition, to profile pictures decorated with luxurious fashion accessories. The result is an even more intuitive vehicle that exudes the limited edition’s distinctive style from exterior to interior. Every moment the driver spends on the road is elevated.

Photo Credit: Mercedes-Benz

All customers will be given a special custom-made wooden box covered in sand colored nappa leather emblazoned with the Mercedes-Maybach and Virgil Abloh logo. The gift box contains a 1/18 scale replica of the limited-edition car, the two car keys and a carabiner hook. In addition, a special car cover featuring the Mercedes-Maybach and Virgil Abloh logo will be gifted to customers.

Photo Credit: Mercedes-Benz

And now, the capsule collection. The line, which also launched Tuesday, has been designed by Abloh together with Off-White™, in connection to the Project MAYBACH electric showcar. It comprises of sand colored vintage washed cotton T-shirts and half-brushed cotton fleece crewnecks and hoodies, as well as canvas baseball caps and racing gloves crafted in canvas, neoprene and suede, coated with a black spray effect and embroidered.

Photo Credit: Mercedes-Benz

The limited-edition S-Class is Abloh’s third cooperation project with Mercedes-Benz, and the second with Mercedes–Maybach. On 1 December 2021, Mercedes-Benz opened the doors of the Rubell Museum in Miami during Miami Art Week to showcase Project MAYBACH: a show car that exemplified the possibilities of future electric design. A year earlier, Abloh and Wagener – united in their passion to enrich the conversation around luxury design – reimagined the Mercedes-Benz G Class with Project Geländewagen.

Photo Credit: Mercedes-Benz