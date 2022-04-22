Matthew Broderick
Dior’s New Lingot Line Revives The Iconic CD Diamond Motif Just In Time For Summer

Fashion, Haute Shopping, News

Dior's New Lingot Line Revives The Iconic CD Diamond MotifPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Luxury fashion houses often look back to the archives in order to catapult them forward. For Dior, 2022 has been a year of reflection. On the heels of the reopening of the iconic 30 Montaigne Flagship as an ode to the brand’s DNA, Kim Jones went to the archives for Summer 2022. Jones explored the rich heritage of the Maison, ultimately landing on the CD Diamond Logo that was first shown in 1974. The CD Diamond motif is elevated, sleek, and embodies a sportier feeling, which seamlessly lent itself to the Dior Lingot line.

For the new season, the Dior Lingot line features the latest collection of travel bags in the archival CD Diamond motif. The reinvited—and highly-coveted—collection serves as a true celebration of the house’s heritage. Originally designed by Marc Bohan through a meticulous process and shown for the first time in the Miss Dior ready-to-wear collection of 1974, the new motif instantly became a signature of Dior style. The initials ‘CD’ transformed into a sophisticated, repeating diamond shape, creating a new statement for the house.

Today, Jones reimagined the print as a part of Dior’s travel repertoire, ranging from the messenger and duffle bag to toiletry and passport cases. 

The elevated style of the motif fused with the functionality of the Lingot line makes for the perfect pairing, ultimately becoming the wardrobe’s statement piece of the summer. Whether a summer getaway is on the horizon or you’re in need of a Father’s Day gift, the new collection arrived just in time for the season ahead. 

Ahead, discover some of our favorite pieces from the men’s collection.

Dior's New Lingot Line Revives The Iconic CD Diamond MotifPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Dior Dior's New Lingot Line Revives The Iconic CD Diamond MotifPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

